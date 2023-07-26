Michael Cera really stole the show as Ken’s best friend Allan in Barbie. Anyone who knows Barbie lore knows that the real doll Allan was originally created to be a best friend to Ken and was also actually a husband to Barbie’s best friend Midge. Midge and Allan are parents to son Ryan and are living in a perpetual state of expectation, as she is the only pregnant doll. Fortunately for Cera, he did not suffer the same fate as Allan. He and his wife are parents of one, and while he seems like he is living his best life in private with them, he’s what Cera has shared about his little family over the years.

Michael Cera met his wife in Paris.

Cera met his wife Nadine at a bar in Paris where she was studying theater. “We went down the street one night to this little bar in Paris and she was there with all her flatmates and we were smiling at each other in this very unabashed way,” he told Justin Long on his podcast Life is Short in 2022. “There was no shyness, we just kept seeing each other and smiling. It was so comfortable. It was a really unfamiliar way to experience a stranger and I felt like I saw the whole thing.”

The Superbad actor eventually approached Nadine, who is French, and was happy to discover she spoke English. They hit it off and went for coffee.

He extended his stay in France to get to know her better.

Nadine made such an impression on her future husband that he decided to extend his trip in France. “I went to Cannes a couple days later and while I was at Cannes I was like I think I should extend my trip and hang out with this woman ... so I was like ‘I’ll do it! How romantic,’” he told Long. Indeed.

Michael Cera and his wife first met in Paris at a bar. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

They were married by March 2018.

The couple went on to get married some time before March 2018, when they were spotted wearing wedding rings. In typical Cera fashion, he did not share details of his wedding.

They welcomed a son in 2021.

Michael and Nadine Cera welcomed a son in 2021, and managed to keep his arrival a secret until his Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer let the cat out of the bag during an interview in 2022. “Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, with Cera confirming that he and his wife were “right at the beginning” of parenthood. He did not share his son’s name or details of his birth, of course.

Fatherhood has changed him.

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cera did open up about how fatherhood had changed him. “I think the only thing that it affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible,” Cera told the publication. “So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months. And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot.”

Michael Cera is a man of mystery when it comes to his family, and we kind of love him for it.