While Barbie and Ken never got married or had kids, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are teaming up once again to play parents in much different movie universe. With an upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel in the works, George Clooney said it “makes sense” that Robbie and Gosling, who played the iconic blonde duo in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, would portray his character Danny Ocean’s parents.

Not much has been revealed about the Ocean’s Eleven prequel, but we do know that Robbie and Gosling have been cast to play the parents of professional thief and con man Danny Ocean and his younger sister, Debbie Ocean, who was played by Sandra Bullock in Ocean’s Eight. We also know that the movie will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962 and that it’s a love story. “I wanted it to be old-fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It is a heist movie still, but it’s very much a love story,” Jay Roach, director of the prequel, told the Associated Press in June.

More recently, at the Los Angeles premiere of The Boys in the Boat, Clooney said he agreed with Robbie and Gosling’s casting as his character’s parents. “Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father,” he told Variety. “And when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

Speaking to the Associated Press this summer, Roach said he considered that it might be “weird” to see Barbie and Ken paired up again in a totally different movie. “Originally there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have [Robbie and Gosling] together again after Barbie. But I think there’s just some pairings you want to see over and over again. It’s such a powerful, powerful duo, you know?” Roach explained to the outlet. “And it’s the suspense of will they come together; will they trust each other enough to team up? That’s romantic.”

Josey McNamara, a producer on the film, told GamesRadar+ in October that Robbie and Gosling are “wonderful together” in the prequel. “The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing,” McNamara said.

Ocean’s Eleven, the first of the film franchise, premiered in 2001, followed by Ocean’s Twelve in 2004, Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007, and the female-led Ocean’s Eight in 2018. As for the prequel led by Barbie and Ken, we probably won’t see that in theaters until 2025. So hang tight and think about all the ways you can raise a con artist destined to rob a handful of Las Vegas casinos.