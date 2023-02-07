Maria Menounos Reveals She's Going To Be A First-Time Mom After A Decade-Long Journey

After a decade-long journey to become parents, Maria Menounos is going to become a first-time mom in 2023. The longtime television host announced that she and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first child together via surrogate during an interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, and she couldn’t help getting emotional about her long journey to motherhood.

When Menounos was asked if she and her husband had any big travel plans for the summer, she admitted that they had shifted their plans for a very important reason. “We had to move that up because we’re having a baby,” she told the cheering audience which included her husband and dad Constantinos. Menounos got choked up explaining that she was “so grateful” to become a mom after trying “everything.”

“They tried to get me pregnant, that didn’t work. Keven had a surgery, that didn’t work. He’s hung me upside down like a chicken, that didn’t work. We did everything,” Menounos said. The couple eventually found a surrogate thanks to advice from friends like Zoe Saldaña and Kim Kardashian, who welcomed 5-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm via surrogate.

Menounos, who first began IVF treatments in 2012, and Undegaro spoke publicly about their fertility journey last year in an interview with People. “I definitely didn't think it was going to take this long. It's been years. We've used different services, different people,” she told the magazine at the time. “It's just been a very frustrating process.”

A process made more difficult when the first surrogate they were working with was found to no longer be a match medically. “That was a really hard breakup because we had been together on the journey for almost two years. She was just so lovely and so amazing and very patient with us,” Menounos said at the time.

It was also a difficult time for her family as her mother died from brain cancer in 2021. Now, two years later, Menounos is thinking of her mother as she prepares to welcome her first baby. “I know my mom had a cup of greek coffee with god and said it’s time. So grateful for the blessing in our lives,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. “Can’t believe I’m sharing this news without her in the physical , but I know she made it happen on the other side and is going to be with me every step of the way.”

After such a long and difficult journey, how wonderful to finally find her way to motherhood.