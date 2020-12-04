Mariah Carey's Cookie Line Is Rolling Out Just In Time For National Cookie Day

"Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey is also showing fans that she reigns in the kitchen; specifically, the baking department. The singer's many devoted followers (known affectionately as "lambs") are ecstatic about Carey's new cookie line, appropriately named Mariah's Cookies. A joint venture with restauranteur Robert Earl, the sweets are rolling out of the oven just in time to snack on with a mug of eggnog (or milk, whatever).

The line became officially available for orders and deliveries on Dec. 4, to coincide with National Cookie Day, and come in an array of flavors including Triple Chocolate Chunk, White Chocolate Cranberry, and Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, which are the singer's favorites, according to the website. There are also Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Pumpkin, and Gingerbread Cookies.

The 6-cookie variety box is $11.99 and the 12-cookie variety box is $21.99 for the weekend preview.

The "Santa Baby" baker-songstress partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts to make the sweet project happen. Although Carey's sweet tooth probably had an influence, none of the cookies are personally baked by her; the treats are made virtually from ghost kitchens across the country.

“Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit," said Earl, Co-Founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, in a press release. "As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round."

There are also opportunities for people to cook and make a little money with Mariah's Cookies. Partnership opportunities are available to sell the cookies, which will be available via DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless in more than 30 cities across the U.S., according to their Instagram page.

And while you're munching on a box of Mariah's Cookies, make sure it's in your quirky Christmas pajamas, while watching Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special on AppleTV+.