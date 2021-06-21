Since releasing her first children’s book, The Bench, earlier this month, Meghan Markle has become a New York Times bestselling author. But her biggest fan? That would be her 2-year-old son Archie. The Duchess of Sussex revealed in a recent interview that the toddler loves The Bench.

“Archie loves the book,” Meghan said during an appearance on NPR’s Weekend Edition on Sunday. “Which is great, because he has a voracious appetite for books. And constantly, when we read him a book, he goes ‘Again, again, again.’ But now the fact that he loves The Bench, and we can say ‘Mommy wrote this for you’ feels amazing.”

The Bench is based on a poem that Meghan wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, on his first Father’s Day, which she gave him along with a brand new bench that could serve “as a home base” for him and Archie, the duchess told NPR. So, it’s only fitting that The Bench tells the story of a special bond between a father and and a little boy, as seen through the eyes of his mother.

Because it’s based on her family, Meghan paid close attention to all of the details in the text and the illustration which includes hand drawn pictures of their rescue chickens, their dog, and their newborn daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

“Kids, they just pick up on everything,” Meghan told NPR. “Because I knew Archie — I knew that our son would notice all those elements. And he loves it.”

It’s safe to say that Harry and Meghan’s oldest child is a bit of a bookworm. Just last year, in honor of her son’s first birthday, Meghan released a video of her and Archie reading the children’s book, Duck! Rabbit!, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Throughout the video, Archie turns the pages of the book all on his own, and babbles adorably as Meghan reads the book to him. He also pulls books onto Meghan’s lap, begging for her to read them. “Let’s finish this book, first, then we’ll have that book,” she tells her son. He can’t control his passion for reading.

And now that his mom has written a children’s book of her own, filled with little details for her son to notice, it’s apparent that the passion for books isn’t slowing down any time soon.