She might have been born and raised in southern California, but that doesn’t mean Meghan Markle is a novice when it comes to winter fashion. Sure, she does seem to prefer the sunshine and warm weather. She and Prince Harry did move their little family to California, after all. The mom of two admitted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she and her husband are “just happy” since moving, and the weather is a big part of that.

“We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” she told DeGeneres. “But we're just happy.”

Still, a little variety is not the worst thing in the world. And Meghan Markle seems to have enjoyed living in colder, wetter climates like London and Toronto. Perhaps it’s all of those cold weather fashion choices she could put to good use in winter weather. Let’s face it, scarves and boots and wool coats are not really needed in Los Angeles. Fortunately for us, the Duchess of Sussex managed to get in plenty of great winter styles during her time in the north.

All Brown/All Smiles DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images Meghan Markle was all smiles in head-to-toe brown back in January 2020, when she and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping down from their senior royal roles.

A Christmas Curtsy ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images Meghan Markle curtsied to Queen Elizabeth in a camel coat and suede boots in December 2017 when she was newly engaged to Prince Harry.

A Bright Spot On A Cold Day Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle’s raspberry wool coat and matching dress were a perfect bright spot on a cold November day in 2018.

Scarf Perfection DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images Meghan Markle looked cozy as anything in a big scarf and long coat in January 2018.

In The Navy Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This navy turtleneck topped by a navy double-breasted wool coat is a timeless solution to the cold weather, and Markle wore it perfectly in December 2017.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In March 2018, Meghan Markle pulled off a bit of a nautical look for the cold weather with a winter white sweater and matching navy wrap coat.

Jeans & A Turtleneck Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This look from Australia in October 2018 is classic Meghan Markle. Skinny jeans, turtleneck, and a soft great coat with lace up boots. Perfection.

Start Spreading The News Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle went with a monochromatic navy look for a cold day in New York in 2021, and it’s sort of becoming her trademark.

Pretty In Plaid Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A February visit to Scotland in 2018 was the perfect occasion for Meghan Markle to break out a green plaid wool coat.

A Classic Look ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP/Getty Images Wide-legged black pants with a matching turtleneck is a go-to for winter, especially for Meghan Markle in February 2018.

Wrapping Up Against The Cold Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Markle was newly pregnant for son Archie in 2018, and looked cozy all wrapped up in a great coat on a cold day in November.

Queen Of The Turtleneck WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you need any more proof that a black turtleneck is a wardrobe staple, let this photo of Meghan Markle wearing a long belted skirt, boots, and a slim fit turtleneck be your reminder.

This Time With Gloves Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Another winter month, another gorgeous coat. This time, Markle wore a belted coat with matching gloves and a hat to pay her respects at a Remembrance Day event in November 2019.

Channeling Audrey Hepburn Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A chic updo, black dress, and a statement coat. That was Markle’s look in January 2019 and it was a good one.

How Warm Could That Hat Be? Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Christmas 2018 looked different for Meghan Markle in some ways but the same in others. She was married by that point, a duchess, and pregnant. But her easy winter style looked very much the same.

A Snow Duchess In The Making Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle stepped out in a snowy wonderland in November 2018 at a royal event in Nottingham. Her warm coat kept her protected from the cold, of course.

A Hint Of Green Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Markle flipped the script during a March 2018 visit to Belfast in Northern Ireland by wearing a green skirt and cream topper.

New Year’s Eve Covered Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In November 2021, Markle looked like she was ready to hit up a New Year’s Eve party in a gorgeous red dress in New York City.

A Real Mom Look Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images A big coat, a scarf, and a smile. This is a mom’s look for winter if ever I saw one.