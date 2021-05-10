Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated Mother's Day With A Generous Gesture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to celebrate more than just their own mothers this Mother’s Day. The pair marked the holiday by making a generous donation to Harvest Home, a non-profit dedicated to helping unhoused pregnant people. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited the organization with uplifting expectant mothers in ways that benefit them and their families “for generations.”

“On a day when we celebrate and reflect on motherhood, we’re reminded of the journey to motherhood as well,” a statement from the couple’s Archewell Foundation read. “Pregnancy can be a vulnerable time for any mother, but it can be especially difficult for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. In Los Angeles alone, 5,000 women each year experience homelessness at some point during their pregnancy, and they are often turned away from shelters, at no fault of their own.”

In an effort to uplift the valuable work being done by those dedicated to assisting unhoused pregnant people, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a donation to the Los Angeles-based non-profit Harvest Home, the statement from Archewell read. As a residential program, Harvest Home serves expectant mothers and their children by offering safe housing, doula support, therapy, nutrition, childbirth, and infant care classes, and assistance in securing long-term financial independence and stability.

In a letter sent to Harvest Home alongside the Sussex’s donation, Markle revealed the organization’s work was especially meaningful to her as she was also an expectant mom. “As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting,” she said. “These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.”

This Mother’s Day was twice as special for Markle, who is currently pregnant with what will be her and Prince Harry’s second child. The couple is expecting a baby girl sometime this summer and their son Archie celebrated his second birthday a few days before Mother’s Day.

In her letter to Harvest Home, Markle went on to thank the non-profit for its efforts to uplift unhoused women. “Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own,” she said.

On Sunday, Harvest Home said it was “thrilled” to have support from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “We are thrilled to have the support of Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Procter & Gamble, who are donating diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items to ensure that the moms and babies at Harvest Home are celebrated all throughout the year,” the non-profit announced over Instagram.