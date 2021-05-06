Oh to be a little royal turning one year older. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie celebrated his second birthday on Thursday and it was cause for all sorts of celebration. Balloons, well-wishes from the royals, and even a little activism thrown in to make the world a better place.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned 2 years old on May 6, his last birthday as an only child since his mom is expected to give birth to his little sister this summer. It’s a big one for him, so his parents decided to celebrate their little boy with a new photo and by encouraging people to advocate for vaccine equity.

On the website for their foundation, Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of their sweet little boy standing in a yard, holding on to what appear to be his birthday balloons. Along with this photo, the couple also shared a message.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” the couple wrote. “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

Archie celebrated his second birthday with mom and dad.

Their message went on to urge people to donate money to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need as a way to honor Archie turning one year older. “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday,” they wrote. “If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already established a pattern of supporting charities to honor Archie. Last year, Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son’s first birthday by supporting Save The Children UK with a video of the proud mom reading Duck! Rabbit! to her squirmy little boy. Now, presumably he will also be enjoying a nice little party like the one he had last year, which reportedly included a strawberries and cream cake baked by his mom and lots of balloons, according to People.

Archie’s parents aren’t the only ones celebrating his second birthday either. In a beautiful show of support and solidarity, the royal family all shared sweet messages and throwback photos for Archie’s birthday. A balance of activism and fun for his birthday. And balloons. Archie is a lucky little boy.