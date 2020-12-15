Someone needs to call Ira Glass and let him know he's about to get a run for his money. That's because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new podcast coming out soon and their three minute preview on Spotify is already so full of their particular charm you know you're going to want to listen.

The couple announced on Tuesday that they would be producing and hosting podcast content for Spotify under the name of their organization, Archewell Audio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multiyear deal to share content that is meant to bring people closer together, as they explained in a joint statement shared with Romper.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Markle and Prince Harry said. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

In a short preview shared by Spotify, Markle and Prince Harry, who refer to themselves simply as "Harry and Meghan," announced their upcoming holiday special by humming a little Christmas tune together. And here's a little insider intel; Markle loves her husband's accent, especially when he says "Archewell Audio." How cute is that?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially podcast hosts.

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, said in announcing the partnership, said in a statement regarding the new podcast deal, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling.”

Markle and Prince Harry have dipped their toes into podcasting territory before with a joint interview on the podcast Teenager Therapy, where they spoke to three teens about mental health struggles and social media and they gave His Highness a new nickname, "Big H." That's podcast gold.

This year has seen a sea change for Markle and Prince Harry, with the couple stepping away from the royal family, moving across the ocean, and trying to find their footing in their new lives. The naturally informal nature of podcasts seems to suit them, judging from their short clip, and ushers in a new era for Harry and Meghan, as they have fashioned themselves. An era of controlling their own message simply by being themselves and sharing stories that matter to them.

Stay tuned for Archewell Audio content in 2021.