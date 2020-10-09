Over the years, the Duke of Sussex has become known as a casual royal who doesn't seem to get caught up in all that bowing and scraping and "His Royal Highness" stuff. In fact, Prince Harry's list of nicknames now include a moniker gifted to him by teenagers on a podcast.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently joined a podcast called Teenager Therapy to talk about a cause near and dear to his heart: mental health. Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, the couple sat down for a chat on the podcast, which is hosted by five stressed, sleep-deprived, yet energetic teens" who get together to "talk about the struggles that come with being a teenager," according to Spotify's description. The podcast frequently deals with issues of mental health like dealing with a death in the family, feeling alone, and feeling like an outcast.

Prince Harry has long been a champion of mental health awareness, culminating with an op-ed he wrote for Fast Company in August about the negative side effects of social media on everyone's mental health.

Markle and Prince Harry's podcast episode will air on Saturday, and Hello! Magazine has reported that the couple sat down with three of the five young hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas in person (wearing masks) to discuss the stigma surrounding mental health. The three hosts also gave the Duke of Sussex a new nickname. Apparently the Duke of Sussex is just "Big H" to the three teens. How adorable.

To be fair to the teen hosts, Hello! Magazine reported that Gael initially asked Prince Harry what he liked to be called. Being the casual royal we all know and love, he apparently responded that anything was fine. And "Big H" was born.

Prince Harry already had a nickname from his wife that was pretty similar to "Big H." As she shared last October during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Markle told Tom Bradby at the time that she calls her husband "H."

Prince Harry knows how to dish out the nicknames himself as well. He calls his son Archie "little man," and he reportedly calls his wife "M," according to People.

The Duke of Sussex has always struck a less formal note as a member of the royal family, especially in the months since he and his wife stepped away from their senior royal roles to live more private lives. In February, at one of his last official royal functions in the United Kingdom promoting sustainable tourism, The Daily Mirror reported that he was overheard asking people to "just call me Harry." I guess now people can just call him "Big H" as well.