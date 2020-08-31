Meghan Markle may be known to call her son "Bubba" on occasion, but we also now know one of Prince Harry's cute nicknames for little Archie. The Duke of Sussex recently appeared on a video chat with members of the Rugby Football League to talk about balancing work and family time and also revealed the adorable pet name he has for his 1-year-old son.

"Our little man is our number one priority, but then our work after that is our second priority," Prince Harry said during the video chat, which took place in honor of the Rugby League's 125th birthday. "And we're just doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place."

And there you have — Prince Harry's nickname for Archie is "little man." So sweet, so simple... *chef's kiss*.

Of course, this isn't the only nickname the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have for their son, who was born in May 2019. Over the past 15 months, Prince Harry and Markle have both referred to him as "Arch," according to Harper's Bazaar. As for the Duchess of Sussex, she has been heard calling Archie "Bubba," according to People.

As Prince Harry mentioned during the recent video chat, when he and Markle aren't spending time with their "little man" in their new home in Montecito, California, they've been hard at work. For instance, the couple has spoken at length about how to combat racism and volunteered at different charities in Southern California, while Markle has been using her voice and platform to encourage people to vote in the 2020 presidential election come November.

During this chat with the Rugby Football League, Prince Harry also talked about his desire to get Archie playing rugby, now that he is reportedly on his feet. "Probably what I need is like, a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game," Prince Harry said during the call. "Because at the moment, it's impossible to find any."

The Duke of Sussex has been a longtime fan of the sport, playing it while at boarding school and continuing to support it as an adult. He even said he "missed rugby" in June, according to People. He told members of the Rugby Football League that he's eager to get Archie playing it, especially now that they have a backyard in their new Santa Barbara home. "I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months," Prince Harry said.

Whether or not Prince Harry's "little man" will love rugby as much as his dad remains to be seen, but, hey, keep your fingers crossed that the Duke of Sussex can track down some mini rugby balls for little Archie so he can find out.