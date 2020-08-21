In a surprise visit to a drive-through charity event, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry handed out school supplies for kids as the school year approaches. And, of course, they were wearing face masks while lending a hand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip back to Los Angeles after they recently relocated to Santa Barbara to volunteer for Baby2Baby, a charity near and dear to their hearts. Baby2Baby provides clothing, school supplies, and other basic necessities to kids living in poverty under the age of 12. This week, the couple joined the organization at their drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in Los Angeles to help hand out school supplies, like backpacks and books.

Wearing their brightest whites and, of course, the most important of coronavirus-era accessories, face masks, the couple was photographed helping out. As Baby2Baby noted in a gratitude post on Instagram featuring several photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season."

While many people drove through the event to accept their supplies in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, there were a few little ones who were able to meet the royals. One little boy, wearing his own face mask because everyone was being safe, had his backpack adjusted by Markle as Prince Harry bent over to supervise.

Markle and Prince Harry have been supporting Baby2Baby for some time. When they were preparing to welcome their own baby back in April 2019, the couple asked their fans to celebrate his birth with a "virtual baby shower" donating to worthy causes rather than with gifts for Archie himself. One of the four charities they chose to support with this virtual baby shower was Baby2Baby, despite the fact that they were living in the United Kingdom at the time and senior members of the royal family. They wrote on Instagram at the time, "As a native of Los Angeles, The Duchess of Sussex wanted to include a locally based charity from her hometown that helps children and parents in need."

It's an incredibly difficult time for kids getting ready to go back to school this year. Parents and teachers are struggling to find ways to keep kids educated and healthy during the pandemic, and the uncertainty we all carry with us all the time is palpable. But, amid all of this, it's nice to know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their part to help make this transition a little easier for families in need.