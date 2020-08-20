Now that they are settling into their new digs in the Santa Barbara area of California, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new house is going to need to be as kid-friendly as possible for their son Archie. He is 15 months old now, after all, and is going to need some space to run off all of that toddler energy that will be coming his way in the next few months. Fortunately, it sounds like their new home is ready for him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently relocated from their temporary home in Los Angeles to a permanent home they purchased in the Montecito area of California, just outside Santa Barbara, according to the Los Angeles Times. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they had moved in July, telling Elle they "have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

While the couple might be enjoying the peace and quiet of a smaller community, their son Archie might be more excited about a different element of their new home. According to People, there's apparently a "play structure" in the backyard. A source close to the couple told the magazine that Archie "is really happy, and he has space to run free." The source added that "the house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time."

Archie is possibly getting seriously mobile at this point. After all, Markle confirmed he was crawling last November when she spoke to a fellow mom at an event close to their Windsor home of Frogmore Cottage. A lot of time has passed since then, and the Sussexes have seen their lives dramatically changed.

It's been something of a whirlwind ever since Prince Harry and Markle stepped away from their senior royal roles back in January, moving first to the west coast of Canada and then Los Angeles and now, finally, purchasing a home together near Santa Barbara. The couple have been very open about their desire to protect their son's privacy along the way, so this move must feel pretty cathartic for them. That same source told People, "This is their permanent home. Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."

As for little Archie, like most kids he is probably blissfully unaware of the lengths his parents have gone to in an effort to give him a lovely childhood. Instead, he can just run around the yard with his two dogs. Play on his play structure. And hopefully grow up happy.