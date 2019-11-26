It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not have chosen a better time to take a family trip in America with their 6-month-old baby boy Archie. Ahead of the holidays, the pair have retreated from the spotlight to bond as a family stateside just in time for a new baby Archie milestone to be reached. And as a mom of four, I can tell you things are about to get messy. Good for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for planning ahead.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared during a recent episode of Yahoo UK’s The Royal Story weekly podcast the new parents are in the process of introducing Archie to solid foods. "Meghan says that Archie’s currently being weaned at the moment," Scobie said.

Parents everywhere can tell you that this is one of the more significant milestones, since it really does change everything. Perhaps especially for a breastfeeding mom like Markle; if she has exclusively breastfed for the first six months, as the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends, several changes could be happening right now. For one thing, not all babies take to solid foods right away and this can be a struggle. Fortunately for Markle, though, she has access to a royal chef. And as former royal chef Carolyn Robb told Scobie, according to The Daily Express, the typical food eaten by royal babies as they are introduced to solids tends to be "organic, seasonal, and very simple."

Well, here's hoping Archie doesn't just throw all of this organic, seasonal food on the floor like so many non-royal babies out there.

Archie's new transition to introducing solid foods is just one of the milestones he's met in the past few months. At the beginning of November, Markle opened up briefly about the fact that her baby boy had two teeth. She and husband Prince Harry were visiting military families at an event close to their home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and, perhaps because there were other babies present, the subject of Archie came up. The couple's Sussex Royal Instagram page shared a video of Markle crouched down telling a little girl about Archie's teeth.

Another mother who was at the event, Amy Thompson, told Marie Claire that Archie is also apparently crawling at just six months, saying: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl — she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

Crawling, teeth, eating solid foods. It's a lot of change in a short space of time. No wonder Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted a little time off. They'll need it just to keep up with their baby.