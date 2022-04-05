Meghan Markle Requested A Classic Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Song For Her Wedding Playlist

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, she made it clear from the beginning that she knew exactly what she wanted. Walking herself partway down the aisle, for instance, and choosing a wedding cake made of lemon and elderflower rather than the traditional fruitcake chosen by other royal brides. So when it came time to discuss songs with celebrity DJ Idris Elba, it’s no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex knew exactly what she wanted. And what she wanted was some Dr. Dre.

Elba recently co-hosted the BBC Radio 1Extra Rap Show with Tiffany Calver and shared a little behind-the-scenes look at his famous gig at the royal wedding of Meghan and Harry in 2018. Calver asked Elba, per People, “What is the vibe of a Harry and Meghan wedding? What tune was the one that got everyone going crazy?” He responded that Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” got everyone on the dance floor, but there was one song that was specifically chosen by Meghan.

“Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. “It was Meghan’s choice,” Elba explained.

Elba opened up before about getting a bit stressed over this hugely important gig. “This wasn't like my cousin's wedding. This [reception] wasn't at the community hall... This was a big, big deal,” he said in November, adding that the added pressure came from his affection for the couple. “They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure.”

It certainly sounds as though the couple had fun at their reception. Dancing with guests like Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams into the wee hours of the morning, the music kept people having a great time on the dance floor. "It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast," a source told People at the time. "Just a fun night and not stuffy at all."

Dr. Dre would most definitely be proud to have contributed to such a laidback royal wedding, to be sure.