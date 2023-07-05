Meghan Trainor Gave Birth To Another Baby Boy & His Name Is Absolute Perfection

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are officially parents of two little boys. The singer and her husband welcomed their second baby, a little boy, on the anniversary of their first date, making 2-year-old son Riley a big brother.

Trainor took to Instagram on July 4 to tell her followers that she and Sabara welcomed their second son on July 1, exactly seven years after the couple had their first date. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!” Trainor captioned her post, alongside a series of photos with her baby boy. “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

The excited mom went on to share her baby boy’s name, and you should probably brace yourself for its absolute perfection. He is called Barry Bruce Trainor. Which sounds like the name of a character from the next installment of Grumpy Old Men. Iconic.

The couple first announced Barry’s impending arrival in late January during an interview on TODAY, telling the hosts during a video interview that she and Sabara (who popped in to say hi) were expecting after revealing to Romper that she had spent several months planning to get pregnant. “I’m pregnant!” Trainor said at the time. “We did it!” She went on to tell People that, even before welcoming young Barry, she already knew that two babies would be just the beginning for her family. “What a blessing,” the 29-year-old mom said of her second pregnancy. “I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!”

Now that she is a mom of two, Trainor will naturally have to adapt to a totally different life. She’ll need two of everything. Two car seats, two sets of diapers, two seats in a stroller, two toilets. Oh wait, she and Sabara already have two toilets custom made to sit side-by-side. Little Barry is certainly going to take a while before he is old enough to use the toilet, and you have to wonder what he’ll think of that set up.