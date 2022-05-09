Michelle Obama Shared A Beautiful Tribute To Her Mother With A Sweet Family Photo

Michelle Obama gets it from her mama. In a touching Instagram post for Mother’s Day, the former first lady paid tribute to her mother with a beautiful photo that featured her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and shared her gratitude for everything she’s taught her over the years.

“Happy #MothersDay!” Obama, 58, captioned a throwback picture of herself with her mother, Marian Robinson, 84, and her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20. “I’m so thankful for the love, guidance, and care that my mom has instilled in me. I’ve shared so much of her wisdom with my own daughters over the years.”

This post wasn’t Obama’s only tribute to her mother. Last week, the Becoming author announced the opening of a new exhibit at the Obama Presidential Center in honor of her mother. “From an early age, my mom, Marian Robinson, fostered in me a deep sense of confidence in who I was and who I could be,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the exhibit, “Opening the White House,” that will be named in Robinson’s honor. “She taught me how to think for myself, use my own voice, and understand my own worth. I simply wouldn’t be who I am today without her.”

She added, “When the museum opens, this will be a place that welcomes folks from across the country and around the world, and thousands of families just like mine who live right down the street. Love you, Mom – thank you for being a guiding light in my life.”

Former President Barack Obama also sent love to his No. 1 lady. “Thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world,” he captioned a more current family picture of himself, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha shared on Instagram.

Long gone are the two cute little girls we first saw when President Obama was first elected president in 2008. These days, the former first lady is enjoying being a mom of two young women. “Being with them as adults, it’s fun,” she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They are just amazing young women.” And they’re likely carrying on all the wisdom they’ve learned from their grandmother.