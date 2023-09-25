Pumpkins are appearing on porches, skeletons are looming in the most spirited of front yards, and it’s time to start thinking about what costume your kid wants to wear for Halloween. If you love Halloween, but aren’t quite in the spirit just yet, tuning into cozy Halloween specials just may be the thing that gets you in the mood for tricks and treats. While we love the old faithful classics, a new Mickey Mouse Halloween special is coming Oct. 1, and it just may become a new classic.

Disney’s new stop-motion Halloween special Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats premieres Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD, and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu on Oct. 2. In this legit spooky, musical special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy decide to trick or treat at the scariest mansion in the neighborhood. When a real witch answers the door, chaos ensues.

Charming stop-motion and original songs from Emmy-nominated songwriter Beau Black make this special feel fresh and fun, as you can see in Romper’s exclusive clip. While it may be a bit scary for the youngest viewers — the special was a bit too fright-inducing for my 5-year-old, who has a particular thing about witches — older kids and tweens will love that it gives them some good, Halloween-y shivers. And of course, though the witch causes some trouble at first, it all works out in the end.

Check out Romper’s exclusive sneak peek at Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats below!

Mickey and his pals get spooky in a new stop-motion Halloween special.

Pop some popcorn, break into your candy stash (you know you’re going to have to buy more before Oct. 31, might as well embrace it), and drive away the Sunday scaries with a little dose of Disney-made spooky. The 21-minute run time is perfect for a little after dinner, pre-bedtime cozy family watch, and it’ll get you all in the mood to welcome October in all its glory.

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats premieres as a simulcast on Sunday, Oct. 1 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD at 7 p.m. ET/PT and begins streaming Monday, Oct. 2, on Disney+ and Hulu.