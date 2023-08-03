Believe it or not, the trends for this year’s Halloween costumes are already being set. Between new movie releases and other pop culture phenomenons in both our lives and kids’ lives, it’s obvious which ensemble choices anyone in touch with pop culture might want to make.

HalloweenCostumes.com shares what they anticipate will be the most popular Halloween costumes of 2023 for everyone in the family. The release of Barbie and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse this summer means that Roller Barbie (or any Barbie) and Spider-Gwen costumes will be top picks for women and girls. Video game characters and Marvel superheroes will not be going out of style for men and boys anytime soon, and Bluey, Paw Patrol, and The Little Mermaid inspired costumes for all ages and sizes will likely be popular choices as well. Likely because of the release of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and audience’s fixation on other favorites like Peaky Blinders, even “historical” costumes are trending.

The fun doesn’t stop with human trick-or-treaters — pet costumes are on the rise, too. So if you or your kid is set on being Ariel from The Little Mermaid, grab a Flounder costume for your pup and they can match.

Women’s Costume Trends

For women, the trends are directly linked to the female favorites in the most recent releases: Barbie, Wednesday, and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

Barbie

The Little Mermaid

Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman

Wednesday Addams

Video Games (Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda)

Girls’ Costume Trends

The trends in costumes for girls are not surprising, given all of the beloved characters in the most well-known shows and movies in the past few years.

The Little Mermaid

Barbie

Bluey

Paw Patrol

Spider-Gwen

Men’s Costume Trends

A lot of popular men’s costumes this year are unrelated to recent pop culture, but fun nonetheless. Whether the goal is to give the neighborhood kids a laugh or a fright, there’s plenty of popular options.

Inflatable costumes

Scream and other horror movies

Video Games (Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda)

Barbie

Spider-Man

Boy’s Costumes for Halloween

Wouldn’t it be so adorable if one child went as Bingo — linked above in the girls’ costume trends — and the other went as Bluey? This year’s boys trends, which includes the lovable blue puppy, seem to be dominated by characters that have been around the block before.

Bluey

Marvel movies (like Spider-Man)

Video Games (Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Five Nights at Freddy's, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Paw Patrol

Transformers

Group Costume Trends

Much like the individual costumes, the trending group costumes for 2023 are inspired by cultural relevancy, but also classic fan favorites.

Super Mario Bros.

Harry Potter

Marvel and superhero

Disney Villains

Historical

Pet Costume Trends

Yes — there are even trends for what costumes pets will be wearing for Halloween this year. Maybe they’ll be the flounder to your child’s Little Mermaid.

Disney

Dinosaurs and other animals

Food

Occupations

There’s no shame in getting ahead of the curve when it comes to purchasing these popular costumes, especially if you’re buying for the whole family. If you’re looking for a costume for yourself, the kids or a furry friend — or maybe a group costume for all — there’s plenty of culturally relevant options everyone will love.