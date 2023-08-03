Shopping

Meet The Trendiest Halloween Costumes Of 2023

And they’re already starting to sell out.

Believe it or not, the trends for this year’s Halloween costumes are already being set. Between new movie releases and other pop culture phenomenons in both our lives and kids’ lives, it’s obvious which ensemble choices anyone in touch with pop culture might want to make.

HalloweenCostumes.com shares what they anticipate will be the most popular Halloween costumes of 2023 for everyone in the family. The release of Barbie and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse this summer means that Roller Barbie (or any Barbie) and Spider-Gwen costumes will be top picks for women and girls. Video game characters and Marvel superheroes will not be going out of style for men and boys anytime soon, and Bluey, Paw Patrol, and The Little Mermaid inspired costumes for all ages and sizes will likely be popular choices as well. Likely because of the release of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and audience’s fixation on other favorites like Peaky Blinders, even “historical” costumes are trending.

The fun doesn’t stop with human trick-or-treaters — pet costumes are on the rise, too. So if you or your kid is set on being Ariel from The Little Mermaid, grab a Flounder costume for your pup and they can match.

Women’s Costume Trends

For women, the trends are directly linked to the female favorites in the most recent releases: Barbie, Wednesday, and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

  • Barbie
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman
  • Wednesday Addams
  • Video Games (Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda)
Roller Blade Barbie Costume for Women
This Barbie can roller skate! This costume comes in small, medium, large and extra large.
Women's The Little Mermaid Live Action Ursula Costume Dress
Sizes small, medium, large and extra large available.
Spider-Gwen Adult Costume
Sizes extra small, small, medium and large available.
Women's Sexy Friday Costume
Available in small, medium, large and extra large.
Breath of Wild Zelda Adult Costume
Available in extra small, small, medium and large.

Girls’ Costume Trends

The trends in costumes for girls are not surprising, given all of the beloved characters in the most well-known shows and movies in the past few years.

  • The Little Mermaid
  • Barbie
  • Bluey
  • Paw Patrol
  • Spider-Gwen
Little Mermaid Deluxe Ariel Costume Dress for Girls
This Little Mermaid costume allows mermaids to have the legs to walk — and trick-or-treat. Comes in sizes 3T/4T, 4/6 and 7/8.
Roller Blade Barbie Costume for Girls
Available in medium, large and x-large.
Bluey Toddler Classic Bingo Costume
Available is sizes 2T, 3T/4T and 4/6X
Paw Patrol Movie Deluxe Skye Toddler/Kid's Costume
Comes in 2T, 3T/4T and 4/6X.
Girl's Ghost Spider Toddler Costume
Comes in 3T/4T

Men’s Costume Trends

A lot of popular men’s costumes this year are unrelated to recent pop culture, but fun nonetheless. Whether the goal is to give the neighborhood kids a laugh or a fright, there’s plenty of popular options.

  • Inflatable costumes
  • Scream and other horror movies
  • Video Games (Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda)
  • Barbie
  • Spider-Man
Adult Ride On T-Rex Inflatable Costume
This dinosaur costume is inflatable and fun.
Adult Scream Costume
Comes in small, medium, large and extra large.
Super Mario Brothers Men's Mario Deluxe Costume
Comes in small, medium, large/extra large and double extra large.
Retro Rollerblade Doll Costume for Men
Comes in small, medium, large and extra large
Spider-Man Costume for Adults
Available now in large

Boy’s Costumes for Halloween

Wouldn’t it be so adorable if one child went as Bingo — linked above in the girls’ costume trends — and the other went as Bluey? This year’s boys trends, which includes the lovable blue puppy, seem to be dominated by characters that have been around the block before.

  • Bluey
  • Marvel movies (like Spider-Man)
  • Video Games (Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Five Nights at Freddy's, Sonic the Hedgehog)
  • Paw Patrol
  • Transformers
Kid's Classic Toddler Bluey Costume
This Bluey costume will keep your child warm on Halloween. It comes in sizes 2T, 3T/4T and 4/6.
Marvel Spider-Man Toddler Costume
12/18 months, 2T, 4T, Small, Small/Medium, Medium, Large
Super Mario Brothers Boys Mario Deluxe Costume
Comes in sizes 4/6, 7/8 and 10/12
Boy's Paw Patrol Deluxe Chase Costume
Comes in 4T, small, medium and large
Optimus Prime Child Prestige Costume
Comes in 3T/4T, sizes 4/6, 7/8, 10/12

Group Costume Trends

Much like the individual costumes, the trending group costumes for 2023 are inspired by cultural relevancy, but also classic fan favorites.

  • Super Mario Bros.
  • Harry Potter
  • Marvel and superhero
  • Disney Villains
  • Historical

Pet Costume Trends

Yes — there are even trends for what costumes pets will be wearing for Halloween this year. Maybe they’ll be the flounder to your child’s Little Mermaid.

  • Disney
  • Dinosaurs and other animals
  • Food
  • Occupations
Disney Flounder Dog Costume
Frozen Olaf Pet Costume
Comes in small, medium, large and extra large
Pupasaurus Rex Pet Costume for Dogs
Comes in extra small, small, medium and large
Taco Pet Costume for Dogs
Sizes extra small through extra large available.
UPS Dog Costume
Comes in sizes extra small through large.

There’s no shame in getting ahead of the curve when it comes to purchasing these popular costumes, especially if you’re buying for the whole family. If you’re looking for a costume for yourself, the kids or a furry friend — or maybe a group costume for all — there’s plenty of culturally relevant options everyone will love.