Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Announced The Arrival Of Baby #3

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is going to have his hands full. He and his wife Lauren just welcomed their third child together, and now they’ve joined the three under three club.

Sorrentino, who married wife Lauren in 2018 after rekindling a romance from their youth, first announced that they were expecting their third baby together last September. “Good things come in threes! Adding another pumpkin to our patch” the excited parents, who also share 2-year-old son Romeo Reign and 1-year-old daughter Mia Bella, wrote on Instagram at the time.

The entire family posed for a photo with a sonogram printout, looking very excited. Now six months later, their third little one is here. Sorrentino took to Instagram to share a series of photos of his new baby girl, named Luna Lucia, along with the message, “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino, born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length,” the proud dad shared, adding that he and his wife are now part of the “3 under 3” club.

“3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” he added.

Fans were quick to congratulate the dad of three, with the Jersey Shore Instagram account noting that it was “luna’s first international women’s day” on Thursday and another person noting, “Your genes are strong they all 3 look like you congrats to the both of you.”

Last March, Sorrentino spoke to E! News about how busy their family life was with just the two little ones. “Life is definitely crazy right now,” he said at the time. “Me and my wife sort of divide and conquer. The main word or the key word I'd have to say is definitely ‘survive’ on a daily basis, but we wouldn't have it any other way. I've always wanted a big Italian family and we're definitely off to a good start.”

Well, now they’re definitely off to a good start. Three little ones under the age of three is no small feat, and the family of five is moving forward with all of that good Situation energy fans know so well from years of watching Jersey Shore. Just a very different kind of energy.