Miley Cyrus Shares Why She Doesn't Know Whether Or Not She Wants Kids

Miley Cyrus might have taken the phrase “mother is mothering” more to heart than people realized. The “Wrecking Ball” singer recently spoke to W magazine about her potential plans to have children, and it turns out she isn’t really sure if she wants to be a mom. In fact, in some ways she already feels like a mom since her fans are basically like her kids.

The 31-year-old singer was asked by W whether or not she might want children some time down the road, and she was refreshingly candid about her uncertainty. “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not,” she told the magazine. “I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way.”

Cyrus also noted that she grew up in an industry where the word “mother” really applied to a whole host of people in her life. “My mom was my makeup, hair, seamstress, styling, tour manager — like, the actual manager. The word ‘mother’ is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyoncé. Our fans call us ‘mother,’” Cyrus explained. And so it makes a kind of sense that she feels like her fans are her children.

The “Flowers” singer was actually inspired to look at her fans as her children by her legendary godmother Dolly Parton. “I’ve heard Dolly say that too,” she told the magazine, “because she didn’t have kids.” It’s true that Parton famously chose not to have children, explaining to Oprah Winfrey in 2023 that she chose to focus on her career and her independence. “I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library, because if I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I have done,” she said at the time. “I wouldn’t be in a position to do all the things I’m doing now.”

As for Miley Cyrus, she still hasn’t quite decided whether or not she would like to have kids. Whatever she decides, her fans will surely be behind her. They were her first kids, after all.