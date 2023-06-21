Mindy Kaling Shared A Precious Photo Of Her Dad Who "Shows Up" For Her Two Kids

Mindy Kaling’s dad Avu Chokalingam really “shows up” for her and her kids. The single mom of two recently shared a rare photo of her dad hanging out with her kids in an appreciation post on Instagram, and he really does seem to be exactly the kind of support every single mom needs. A parent who is simply there for their grandkids.

The Morning Show star lost her mom Swati Chokalingam to pancreatic cancer in 2012, five years before she welcomed 5-year-old daughter Katherine “Kit.” Kaling, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Spencer, has talked about struggling without her own mother to guide her through parenting in the past. But fortunately for her, she still has her dad around to help with her kids. And what a help he has turned out to be.

“My dad shows up. He was the one who drove me home from the hospital after both my kids were born,” Kaling wrote on Instagram. “To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son’s precious blue toddler car. He also says yes to my kids when they say ‘let’s spin Grandpa around in the round chair really fast.’”

Kaling posted a photo of her dad laying down on a round chair while her two children, with their faces turned away from the camera to protect their privacy, work on spinning him around.

“It’s funny how my love deepened for my dad when he became a grandfather, the role he was born to play,” the Never Have I Ever creator continued. “I love him to the moon and back, which is what he says to my kids. Whoever it is for your family - husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend - I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family! It is the great blessing of our life.”

Kaling has always been quick to show her gratitude for the support she has with her kids. “I wouldn’t be able to keep my full-time professional career and have two children under the age of 3 without the incredibly strong relationship I have with my nanny,” Kaling told People in 2021. “Also with my dad, who comes over to the house at least twice a day to take my son out for walks and to pick up my daughter and bring her home. My village is small and I wish it was bigger.”

Consistency is key. And Mindy Kaling’s dad is consistently present for his grandkids. What a great example of love for them to see as they grow.