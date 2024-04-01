Mindy Kaling Had To Think Fast When Her Kids’ 7 A.M. Easter Egg Hunt Got Rained Out

Mindy Kaling had to shift around her Easter egg hunt plans with her two kids this year. It turned out to be a rainy day in Los Angeles, so things had to move indoors. Fortunately, Kaling came up with a clever response to how the Easter bunny got inside to hide the eggs, so all turned out well in the end.

The Office star celebrated Easter over the weekend with her 6-year-old daughter Katherine “Kit” and 3-year-old son Spencer. While she has a firm policy about sharing photos of her children’s faces, Kaling did share some snaps of Kit and Spencer’s Easter egg hunt on Instagram. “Happy Easter everyone! 7:01AM indoor egg hunt because of the rain!”

Kit and Spencer were seen in their matching bunny pajamas, walking around the house with baskets ready to collect up some Easter eggs. The Easter bunny went for colorful, reusable plastic eggs filled with goodies for the little ones, and Spencer is seen in one photo holding his egg open for his mom to show her what was inside. The Easter bunny even brought some Peanuts-themed eggs featuring Snoopy and his little bird pal Woodstock.

Kaling went on to explain how the Easter bunny managed to make it inside their home, writing “thank goodness the Easter bunny had keys to the house and hid her eggs inside!”

Kaling really goes all in when it comes to all of the magical beings in her kids’ lives. Beyond letting them know that the Easter bunny has access to their home to delivery Easter eggs, Kaling’s daughter Kit also received a lovely little receipt from the Tooth Fairy when she lost a tooth last September. The very official-looking receipt came with a note that read, “I am so proud of you for taking such great care of your teeth! Keep up the good work! Enjoy your reward and please remind Floppy to brush his teeth too.” It also came with a crisp $20 bill, so the Tooth Fairy is really stepping it up for Kaling’s kids.

When Mother’s Day rolls around and it’s time to celebrate Kaling, she has a much more chill approach. Like last year, when they hung out on the couch and watched a Pixar movie together in honor of Mother’s Day. Which tells us that Mindy Kaling really knows how to capture the vibe of every holiday.