Here’s How To Watch Every Modern Family Thanksgiving Episode

Watching a Thanksgiving Friends marathon is a tradition for many, but why not spend Thanksgiving with Modern Family as well? The beloved mockumentary sitcom offers an honest and hilarious perspective on family life through the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker crew. Indeed, every single Modern Family Thanksgiving episode will not only make you laugh, but they will also tug at your heartstrings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the series’ festive episodes this Thanksgiving.

There are seven Modern Family Thanksgiving episodes.

Season 3, Episode 9 — “Punkin Chunkin”: A former kid neighbor of the Dunphys, who never went to college but is now a billionaire, visits the family. But this creates some tension since Haley thinks going to college isn't the only way to pursue your dreams, while Phil blames Claire for holding him back from his own dreams. Meanwhile, Mitchell doesn't believe Cameron's "punkin chunkin" childhood story.

A former kid neighbor of the Dunphys, who never went to college but is now a billionaire, visits the family. But this creates some tension since Haley thinks going to college isn't the only way to pursue your dreams, while Phil blames Claire for holding him back from his own dreams. Meanwhile, Mitchell doesn't believe Cameron's "punkin chunkin" childhood story. Season 6, Episode 8 — “Three Turkeys”: English food writer Nigella Lawson is a guest star in this 2014 holiday special when Phil decides to cook Thanksgiving dinner with Luke as his sous chef. But Claire has no confidence in their meal and prepares a secret turkey of her own. Meanwhile, Jay and Gloria get their holiday plans interrupted and regret not telling anyone, which turns into the worst idea ever. Not to mention, trying to convince Lily to wear a nice dress for dinner becomes an obstacle.

English food writer Nigella Lawson is a guest star in this 2014 holiday special when Phil decides to cook Thanksgiving dinner with Luke as his sous chef. But Claire has no confidence in their meal and prepares a secret turkey of her own. Meanwhile, Jay and Gloria get their holiday plans interrupted and regret not telling anyone, which turns into the worst idea ever. Not to mention, trying to convince Lily to wear a nice dress for dinner becomes an obstacle. Season 7, Episode 7 — “Phil’s Sex, Sexy House”: Jay and Gloria host a Thanksgiving brunch. While there they talk about Phil helping Mitch and Cam’s friend sell his house. Everyone decides to sneak into the house to have some fun, but they all chose the same day to go, which turns into a game of hide and not-seek. Meanwhile, Gloria steals copies of everyone’s driver's licenses during the brunch so Jay and her can buy them all a surprise family trip to Miami. However, Jay has a surprise in store for Gloria.

Jay and Gloria host a Thanksgiving brunch. While there they talk about Phil helping Mitch and Cam’s friend sell his house. Everyone decides to sneak into the house to have some fun, but they all chose the same day to go, which turns into a game of hide and not-seek. Meanwhile, Gloria steals copies of everyone’s driver's licenses during the brunch so Jay and her can buy them all a surprise family trip to Miami. However, Jay has a surprise in store for Gloria. Season 8, Episode 7 — “Thanksgiving Jamboree”: Cameron hosts a Thanksgiving jamboree and spares no expense, literally. He used all of their Hawaii vacation money to make it happen. And Haley has to talk to her dad and tell him that she would rather spend the rest of her holiday with her new boyfriend than staying for the traditional family football game. As for Jay, he is just trying to keep his blood pressure down.

Claire in Season 9’s Thanksgiving episode, titled "Winner Winner Turkey Dinner.” Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Season 9, Episode 7 — “Winner Winner, Turkey Dinner”: It’s Jay’s turn to host Thanksgiving and he decides to honor the entire family on their recent success. But Phil feels left out because with Haley they practiced a magic tour which did not happen very well. But secrets are revealed and everybody isn’t so perfect after all; like Jay getting Joe fired from kindergarten and Claire cheating on a race.

It’s Jay’s turn to host Thanksgiving and he decides to honor the entire family on their recent success. But Phil feels left out because with Haley they practiced a magic tour which did not happen very well. But secrets are revealed and everybody isn’t so perfect after all; like Jay getting Joe fired from kindergarten and Claire cheating on a race. Season 10, Episode 7 — “Did the Chicken Cross The Road?”: In this episode, Cameron gets a chicken to reconnect to his roots after forgetting the words to his favorite country song. Cullen McCarthy, Rosa Blasi, Reid Ewing, Nalini Sharma, and Jackson Duryea Carter are all guest stars in this 2018 Thanksgiving episode.

In this episode, Cameron gets a chicken to reconnect to his roots after forgetting the words to his favorite country song. Cullen McCarthy, Rosa Blasi, Reid Ewing, Nalini Sharma, and Jackson Duryea Carter are all guest stars in this 2018 Thanksgiving episode. Season 11, Episode 7 — “The Last Thanksgiving”: A final hoorah for the family that ends in a charade game. Haley attempts to cook Thanksgiving dinner as a thank you gift for Claire and Phil's support of the twins. Meanwhile, Mitchell accidentally creates a misunderstanding when he says they split up with Cameron, and their friends assume they have to split sides.

Cam in Season 3’s Thanksgiving episode, titled “Punkin Chunkin.” Richard Foreman/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

You can stream every Modern Family Thanksgiving episode on Peacock.

All 250 episodes of Modern Family, including every Thanksgiving episode, are available to stream on Peacock with a subscription, which starts at $4.99 a month, with a 7-day free trial.

All Modern Family episodes are also on Hulu.

Whether you have the Disney bundle or the standard $7.99 or $14.99 a month subscription, you can stream every Modern Family episode on Hulu.

Modern Family is really one of those shows that each of us can find some aspects of our family in, especially around the holidays. And let’s face it, a good Thanksgiving episode is hard to find these days, but Modern Family manages to still kept us stuffed!