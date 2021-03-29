This Mom-To-Be Recreated Beyoncé’s “Love On Top” Pregnancy Reveal & Nailed It

Pulling off the perfect pregnancy reveal can be tough, but honey, honey — this mom-to-be knocked it out of the park. To reveal her exciting news, Chastity Monroe recreated Beyoncé’s epic pregnancy announcement with her own rendition of “Love On Top.”

Monroe announced the happy news that she and her husband are expecting their first child with the help of the classic Queen Bey song. Monroe told ESSENCE magazine that it was actually her husband’s idea to create the video; the song was played at their wedding and holds a special place in his heart. He and Monroe’s sister teamed up to put the production together and the mom-to-be was given a heads up about it a week before showtime. Monroe told ESSENCE she only had two rehearsals, but managed to learn all the moves and perform them flawlessly.

And what’s a Beyoncé’s performance without the visuals? The ensemble was complete with Monroe’s own backup dancers and a glam squad, who outfitted her in a silver, glittery jumpsuit, similar to the one Bey rocked in her iconic original performance when she revealed her pregnancy with Blue Ivy during the 2011 VMAs. Monroe shared on her Facebook page that she was “elated to share this project with the world” and called it “a true labor of love.”

“Over the years, I’ve been blessed with opportunities to experience a very fulfilling and varied career path,” Monroe wrote in a message at the beginning of her video. “This is going to be the most important and challenging role that I have taken on to date. I hope that you will support me as a journey into this next endeavor.”

So far, the video has gotten over 32,000 views on YouTube since it was posted on March 20. Baby Monroe coming soon. September 2021,” a message at the end of the video reads.

It’s only a matter of time before Beyoncé catches wind of Monroe’s amazing rendition of her iconic song and reveal. After all, Baby Monroe and Blue Ivy now have something in common!