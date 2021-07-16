Naomi Campbell Shared A Sweet, Rare Photo Of Her Daughter In A Versace Onesie

If your mother is a legendary, high fashion super model, it’s only natural that you would be cradled in labels. Like Naomi Campbell, who shared a rare glimpse of her newborn daughter dripping in Versace. An adorable Versace onesie, that is.

The 51-year-old first-time mom dropped a partial body glimpse of her 3-month-old daughter on her Instagram Story on Thursday. “I love you Gianni Versace,” she captioned the photo of her little one wearing a Versace onesie with multicolored logos, along with dove and heart emojis.

The cute designer onesie was not only a cute photo op, but commemoration as well. The British model shared the adorable picture on the anniversary of the fashion icon’s death. Gianni Versace was shot and killed on July 15, 1997 in front of his home in Miami beach.

Campbell hasn’t shared many updates about her life as a mom since she announced the arrival of her daughter back in May. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned the Instagram photo shared at the time. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

At the time of the announcement, Donatella Versace, the sister of the late designer, commented under the post and called herself an “auntie.” The 66-year-old fashion designed added, “Naomi … I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her. Lots and lots of love.”

Along with sharing a new glimpse of her baby, Campbell also uploaded a video of herself and the late fashion designer walking down the runway. “I MISS YOU GIANNI VERSACE, YOUR INTUITION AND ACTIONS AHEAD OF IT’S TIME,” she captioned the post. “YOUR WORK ETHIC TO BE ADMIRED AND YOUR AUTHENTIC EMBRACE GENEROSITY AND BEAUTIFUL HEART ADORED.”

The British model and activist has not revealed the name of her daughter yet, but it’s safe to say she has a high-fashion guardian angel watching over her.