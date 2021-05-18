Naomi Campbell is a trailblazer, activist, supermodel, and now a mother. At the age of 50, the fashion and social icon is now a first-time mom. In a lovely Instagram post featuring a photo of her cradling tiny feet in her hands, Campbell announced the exciting news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned the photo shared on both Twitter and Instagram. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

While Campbell didn’t share when exactly she welcomed her daughter or what she named her, sources close to the model have said she’s always had a desire to be a mother. “Naomi has been wanting to be a mother for a long time and it finally happened,” a source told Page Six. “She is the godmother to many friends and family’s kids and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family.”

In a 2019 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Campbell said viewed herself as a mother figure to younger models. “I’ll see what the universe brings me,” she told the publication when asked about being a mother in the future. Fast-forward less than two years later, the universe has come full circle.

Fellow celebs and fashion icons such as Marc Jacobs congratulated the new mom. “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around,” Jacobs commented on her Instagram post.

Campbell now joins a group of celebs who’ve become moms later in life. In 2017, Janet Jackson gave birth to her first son Eissa at 50. Fellow model Tyra Banks welcomed a son via surrogate at the age of 42. And actress Halle Berry welcomed her first child at 41 and her second at 47.

While we don’t know whole lot about Campbell’s baby girl yet, she’ll no doubt have some very fashionista, dynamic shoes to fill. But she has the perfect mother to guide her down that runway of life.