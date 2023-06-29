Naomi Campbell is a mum of two! The British supermodel, 53, announced on Instagram that she recently welcomed her second child, baby boy, about two years after welcoming her daughter in May of 2021.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙 It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾.”

Campbell also posted a precious family photo to announce the news. The picture, taken by photographer Rodney Burns, shows Campbell dressed in white, holding her newborn son, who was also wearing all white and grasping onto his big sister’s finger.

Campbell’s famous friends and millions of followers quickly took to the comments to share their congratulations. “NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!” Kelly Rowland commented, while Zoe Saldana said, “Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!”

Model Iman also commented, “So happy for you! Welcome baby boy ❤️.” And Bravo’s Andy Cohen added, “And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you! ❤️.”

Campbell clearly loves motherhood and has found ways to involve her little one in everything she does. Since welcoming her daughter in 2021, who she calls “my little bean,” has graced the cover of Vogue UK and brought her to a special New Year’s Eve celebration with her friends. In an interview for their Vogue UK cover, Campbell said she was “lucky” that her little girl was so easygoing.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me — no whimpering taking off or landing,” the mom of two told the magazine at the time. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking ... I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Campbell has always known she’d be a mother, as she told Vogue UK. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she told the magazine, adding that she wants her older friends to have babies too. “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!”

Who know, some supermodel playdates may be in the works...