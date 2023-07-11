Life is about to get a whole lot busier for Naomi Osaka in 2023. The four-time Grand Slam champion just became a first-time mom, reportedly welcoming a baby girl in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

The tennis star first announced that she was pregnant back in January with an Instagram reel featuring a sonogram photo and “a little life update for 2023,” she wrote in English and Japanese in the caption. At the time, she said she was excited for the future. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” she captioned her post.

Now that kid has arrived. While neither Osaka nor her rapper boyfriend Cordae have shared details about the birth, People reported that their little girl has indeed arrived and the family is all “doing well.” Osaka shared her baby’s sex in early June with a series of photos from her princess-themed baby shower, but has not posted on social media since. Which sounds like nesting behavior, if you ask me.

The 25-year-old athlete has not shared her baby’s name, though she did tell People earlier this year that the first-time parents wouldn’t be choosing traditional names. “We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional,” she said at the time, adding that she had been experiencing lots of cravings, just nothing out of the ordinary.

Osaka, who began dating Cordae in 2019, told Vogue earlier this year that she wasn’t really sure how best to prepare for motherhood. “I know there are things I can buy and classes I can take, but … I think I’m gonna have to go with the flow,” she told the outlet. “Everyone I know that has had a kid, it has changed their life.”

Fortunately for her, Osaka was lucky enough to have some celebrity parents like Meghan Trainor, Tan France, Gabrielle Union, and Karlie Kloss offering her advice. The fellow parents reached out through the Bobbie Mother Board, a thread developed to push for policies impacting parents and, of course, offering support to new moms. So hopefully she’ll have lots of support with her sweet new baby now that she has arrived.