Spring is in the air, which means fresh air, flowers, and a return to the playground. And now, you and your kiddos can celebrate the sunshine with a fun, educational, and seasonally appropriate line-up of PBS KIDS! From now until June 4, your child’s favorite characters from Cyberchase, Alma’s Way, Wild Kratts, and Nature Cat are back with a special outdoor-themed line-up of all-new specials and episodes. And Romper has an exclusive sneak peek at what everyone’s favorite fearless feline is up to!

From April 17 to 20, fans can enjoy new episodes of Nature Cat. From a quest through the desert to find the perfect cactus for a new Western movie by Quentin Bearantino (get it?!) to facing off with a pack of wolves at Mystic Pinecone Park and more, Nature Cat, Hal, Squeeks, and Daisy are ready for all new exciting adventures in the Great Outdoors.

In this exclusive look at “Corn Conundrum,” which will premiere after “The Legend of Cowboy Kitty” on April 17, Nature Cat and “The Corn Whisperer” (complete with ridiculous accent) help farmer Hugo figure out how to help his corn grow. Could the answer be... interpretive dance?! (Probably not but it’s funny in any case, right?)

The fun will continue with the premiere of a new season and one hour special of Cyberchase premiering on April 21; new episodes of Alma’s Way every day from April 24 to 26; and new episodes of Wild Kratts airing every day from May 22 to 25. These outdoor-themed shows will educate, entertain, and surely inspire your little one to get outside and start exploring for themselves!

New episodes of Nature Cat will premiere every day from April 17 to April 20 on PBS KIDS. Check your local listings.