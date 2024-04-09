We Figured Out All The Bad Dinosaurs Names Because We Know Your Kid Is Obsessed, Too

If you have a dinosaur-loving kid, the moment you opened Netflix and the new banner for Bad Dinosaurs loaded, chances are they were begging you to play it. This delightful little cartoon notably leaves out any dialogue, and follows a mother T-Rex, her three babies, and one unhatched egg as they deal with the challenges of life in prehistoric times. But did you know the Bad Dinosaurscharacters have names?
The series is rated TV-Y7 (suitable for ages 7 and up), probably because there’s no shortage of farts, butts, and the like — the baby T-Rex literally ends up wedged between a raptor’s butt cheeks at one point. So, while the show reveals a lot, you never learn any of the dinosaurs’ names. The characters’ names are not listed in episode credits, nor are they available on IMDb. But if you turn on the audio description (which is in the same part of the menu as subtitles) you’ll discover that every dinosaur does indeed have a name.
And because these dinosaurs are bad — as in bad at surviving but trying their best, not malicious eating machines — you will definitely have a favorite after an episode or two. (We all want to be a Janet, for example.) So, here’s what you can call your favorite Bad Dinosaurs character.
So, what will the newest bad dinosaur be named? We’ll have to wait (and do a little sleuthing) to find out next season. In the meantime, watch Bad Dinosaur start to finish again and find out what your favorite dinos are called. Fans are already pretty obsessed with Patty the triceratops, who is, incidentally, outrageously “THICC.”