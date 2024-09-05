New Bluey Minisodes Are Coming This October

It’s been months since Bluey superfans (totally all children: definitely not full-grown adults who need the emotional catharsis only a cartoon dog can provide) have had new content from our favorite family of heelers. But the wait is over. New Bluey minisodes are coming to Disney+ on Monday, October 7 at midnight Pacific Time — and then they will continue to roll out on Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.

And we just happen to have a sneak peek!

Earlier this year, Ludo and Disney announced that series creator Joe Brumm and Ludo Studios would release 20 new minisodes. The first 10 were released on Disney+ on July 3 (what better way to celebrate America than with an Australian cartoon?). After this second batch of seven bite-sized episodes (each running between one and three minutes) the third and final dollop will happen sometime in 2025, though a specific date has yet to be announced. These sweet, funny Bluey moments capture the spirit of the series in charming, funny slice-of-life stories that explore the characters and world of Bluey.

Here’s what we can expect from Round 2, per a press release from Disney…

● “Tattoo Shop” — Bandit gets some ink at the “tattoo shop,” run by Bluey and Bingo. But he and the girls have very different creative visions…

● “Phoney” — After a big day, the Heelers want to relax with some soothing music. Unfortunately, the chaotic puppet (and fan-favorite) Unicorse has other plans…

● “Blocks” — Bluey and Bingo have spent a lot of time and effort building a block city in Nana and Bobba’s apartment, and Nana promises she’ll keep it just as it is until their next visit. Trying to live in this sprawling toy city proves difficult (and hilarious).

● “Government” — Dad is fed up with his mischievous children, and decides to write a letter to the government to sort them out, using Bingo’s back as a typewriter.

● “Drums” — Bingo tries out an electric drum kit while at the shops with Mum.

● “Browny Bear” — When someone keeps tapping people on the shoulder and vanishing (rude!), Mum calls on the skills of P.I. Browny Bear to help figure out whodunnit.

● “Whirlpool” — The kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current.

And now, as promised, here’s a little amuse bouche to tide you over until October. This scene is from “Blocks.”

If you find you just can’t wait for your next dose of Bluey — or want a better idea of what a “minisode” is like, you can watch the 20 existing shorts (also called “bonus bits”) on the official Bluey website and YouTube. A complete list of shorts currently available can be found on the fan-run site Blueypedia.

While Bluey shorts tend to be stand-alone moments, there are sometimes callbacks to previous episodes, foreshadows of little moments in future ones, or provide insight into the characters that we haven’t gotten on the show. For example, did you know Bandit has a PhD? That’s right: we learned he’s actually Dr. Heeler in “Archaeology.”

Alas, still no word on when Season 4 will be released, but good things come to those who wait.