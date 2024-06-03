Bluey Finally Announced When The New Mini Episodes Will Start Streaming On Disney+

Just when we thought we had received our last “surprise” of the season, the fine folks who bring us Bluey announced that the beloved series would release 20 new “minisodes” to keep us occupied until Season 4. And now, Disney has let us know that it won’t be a long wait! The first seven Bluey minisodes will premiere Wednesday, July 3, on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PT. And we even have a sneak peek at the first one, “Burger Dog.”

This new collection of one- to three-minute minisodes was written by series creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. Think of them as an assortment of Bluey amuse-bouches: they may be short, but they still capture those cute, sweet, and funny parenting moments like no other show on TV. In addition to “Burger Dog,” fans will be treated to “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs” and “Animals.” “Burger Dog” and “Bingo 3000” will also air on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on July 3, with the remaining five episodes airing throughout the network’s “Red, White and Bluey” marathon over Fourth of July weekend.

Additional Bluey minisodes will be released later this year, with the final dollop coming sometime in 2025. We don’t have those dates, but we promise we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

But let’s talk about “Burger Dog,” which seems to hinge on the premise that there are certain beloved children’s songs that grown-ups just. cannot. stand. (I think we’ve all been there, right?) In the case of Bluey it’s “Burger Dog,” a sing-songy, kind of pop kind of EDM earworm written by show composer Joff Bush.

If you find you just can’t wait for your next dose of Bluey — or want a better idea of what a “minisode” is like, you can watch the 20 existing shorts (also called “bonus bits”) on the official Bluey website and YouTube. A complete list of minisodes currently available can be found on the fan-run site Blueypedia. The moments stand on their own, but often augment moments or gags from full-episodes, like my personal favorite, “Archaeology,” which gives us more insight into Bandit’s job.

And before anyone asks: no, we still haven’t heard anything about when Season 4 will be released. All we do know is that show-runners have said they plan on taking a break for a while, so don’t hold your breath just yet. All the more reason to savor these delightful little Bluey morsels in July.