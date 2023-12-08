Here Are Netflix’s New Christmas Movies & Specials For 2023

A Christmas Story, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause — there are so many classic Christmas movies that to watch them all in December, you’d need to do a screening every night. But if you’re in the mood for some fresh holiday content this year, scroll through the new Christmas movies on Netflix (and the new Christmas specials on Netflix) that are ending 2023 on a festive note.
There’s something so fun about sharing beloved Christmas movies with your kids and seeing them light up while they fall in love with the Grinch or Kevin McAllister. But there’s also something to be said about enjoying brand new movies together for the first time. Who knows? Maybe one of these films will become a new favorite you return to year after year. There are also a few animated films and Christmas specials for the littlest kids, courtesy of Strawberry Shortcake and Gabby’s Dollhouse. If nothing else, if you and your friends are having a cookie exchange soon, there are some really great rom coms in here you could throw on the background (though Love at First Sight and Christmas As Usual both look good enough that you’ll all stop and watch).
So, whether you want a new Christmas movie to watch with the kids or after they go to bed, there’s a new addition on Netflix for you this month.