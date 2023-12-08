Here Are Netflix’s New Christmas Movies & Specials For 2023

A Christmas Story, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause — there are so many classic Christmas movies that to watch them all in December, you’d need to do a screening every night. But if you’re in the mood for some fresh holiday content this year, scroll through the new Christmas movies on Netflix (and the new Christmas specials on Netflix) that are ending 2023 on a festive note.

There’s something so fun about sharing beloved Christmas movies with your kids and seeing them light up while they fall in love with the Grinch or Kevin McAllister. But there’s also something to be said about enjoying brand new movies together for the first time. Who knows? Maybe one of these films will become a new favorite you return to year after year. There are also a few animated films and Christmas specials for the littlest kids, courtesy of Strawberry Shortcake and Gabby’s Dollhouse. If nothing else, if you and your friends are having a cookie exchange soon, there are some really great rom coms in here you could throw on the background (though Love at First Sight and Christmas As Usual both look good enough that you’ll all stop and watch).

1 Family Switch It may not have been billed as a Christmas movie, but Family Switch takes place during the holidays, so we’re counting it. Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms play two very stressed out parents during the holidays who, during some super weird astrological event, swap bodies with their teenage children. Stream Family Switch, rated PG.

2 Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday Strawberry Shortcake has a few seasons and specials under its belt on Netflix, and now, a brand new 45-minute Christmas special is available. All of the Berries are super stressed out trying to make their Winter Swirl celebration perfect. When a villain swoops in to steal all the cookies for the party, SS and her buddies will have to come together and get them back. Stream Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday, rated TV-Y.

3 Best. Christmas. Ever! Charlotte (Heather Graham) and her family wind up at her old college friend Jackie’s (Brandy) house a few days before Christmas. Jackie is famous for her upbeat newsletters which depict her life and pretty perfect, and Charlotte diverts her family to Jackie’s doorstep unannounced to see just how real that perfection is. And...she gets caught. Will the two remain friends, and what’s really up with Jackie’s so-called perfect life? Stream Best. Christmas. Ever!, rated TV-PG.

4 The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal misfits — which includes a shark, a snake, a spider, and a green...creature? — are known criminals. But when Christmas gets canceled, they use their badness for good, stealing presents and breaking into houses to leave them for the citizens, and generally restoring the Christmas spirit however they can. Stream The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, rated TV-Y7.

5 Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise Gabby’s Dollhouse already has quite a few specials sprinkled in throughout its many seasons. In this new Christmas special, Gabby and the Gabby Cats visit Santa Kitty and, with the help of his kitty reindeer, deliver toys to spread cheer. Stream Gabby’s Dollhouse, rated TV-Y.

6 Love At First Sight Again, technically Love at First Sight is a rom com and not a Christmas movie, but it takes place in the five days leading up to Christmas, so... In it, Hadley and Oliver fall in love on their flight to London. When they land, a little technical difficulty prevents them from having each others’ contact info. Will they find each other again? Stream Love At First Sight, rated PG-13.

7 Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Are you also obsessed with Virgin River?! Well now we get a two-part Christmas special, baby. According to Netflix there will be plenty of Christmas music, holiday contests, and the big reveal of Mel’s father. If you haven’t seen them yet, they’re available now. Stream Virgin River, rated TV-14.

8 The Claus Family 3 This Belgian-to-English movie runs just over an hour long, so it’s a perfect weeknight watch if you want something festive. When the gift delivery goes awry and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, young siblings Jules and Noor team up to save Christmas and their family. Stream The Claus Family 3, rated TV-14.

9 Christmas As Usual This Norweigian-to-English film is a heartfelt coming home story with some comedy mixed in. Thea travels home to Norway for Christmas, where she’ll introduce her family to Jashan, her Indian boyfriend. As their traditions collide, Thea tries to find the right time to reveal the couples’ engagement. Stream Christmas As Usual, rated TV-14.

So, whether you want a new Christmas movie to watch with the kids or after they go to bed, there’s a new addition on Netflix for you this month.