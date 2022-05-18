Nick Jonas Gave Priyanka Chopra A Tree For Mother's Day & His Reason Why Is Really Sweet

Skip the flowers and generic cards — when Nick Jonas gives a gift, he wants it to make a statement! The pop star recently shared the totally unique, very large present he gave his wife and new mom Priyanka Chopra for her first Mother’s Day: a citrus tree!

Jonas, who shares 4-month-old Malti Marie with Chopra, shared the story in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last night. The meaning behind it is as sweet as their love (and the delicious fruits that will one day grow from the citrus tree!).

“It was her first one,” Jonas said about Chopra’s Mother’s Day, “so we did a little thing at the house. Got her a citrus tree that I’m gonna plant this week.”

Fallon asked him about the significance of the tree, and Jonas responded, “New life, new things growing, and the beauty of, you know, citrus trees.”

According to the American Society for Horticultural Science, citrus and lemon trees have historically been used to represent high social status in elite gardens. And Northeastern India is one of the places citrus originated in. So, maybe this gift has a deeper significance, as a nod to Chopra’s Indian heritage and a testament to how much he values her.

When it comes to botanical gifts, a citrus tree definitely makes a bigger statement than a regular bouquet of flowers. The Dancing With Myself judge is coming in hot as a new dad! That is, if he ever gets around to actually planting the tree. Maybe he’s too busy changing diapers and pampering his wife to work in the garden right now?

He did give one hint at the real reason why he hasn’t planted the tree yet — he may not know exactly what he’s doing. “I’m going to YouTube ‘how to plant a tree,’” he said, while laughing.

The couple shared the first picture of Malti on Instagram May 8, writing in part, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

In the interview with Fallon, Jonas said, “It’s pretty wild,” about being a dad. “You know, our little girl’s home, and she’s doing amazing.”

“This is Heaven” singer joked that since Malti was born, everyone he knows is “a newborn care specialist.” “Everyone’s an expert,” he said. “All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

Of course, a citrus tree is special, but Chopra’s real present this year was their beautiful baby girl. “What a gift a baby is,” Jonas added. Yes, it is!