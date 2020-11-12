Over the next two months, Nickelodeon's holiday lineup will help families get into the holly jolly spirit with all of its upcoming "Nickmas" content. Next week, the kid's network will start debuting over 100 hours of seasonal themed content, including festive episodes from some of your little one's favorite shows.

This year, Nickelodeon will premiere 21 holiday specials at different times throughout November and December. "Nickmas" kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. with the premiere of the second season of Top Elf, a reality show where contestants will compete in a series of holiday-themed challenges for the title of Top Elf and $25,000 to the charity on their wishlist. But the biggest show of the holidays will be when The All-Star Nickmas Special premieres on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. This star-studded holiday special will feature musical performances from JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, and Ne-Yo in addition to appearances from Jay Pharoah, Trevor Noah, Young Dylan, in addition to some of Nickelodeon's biggest stars.

The little ones can look forward to Christmas specials over the next two months from PAW Patrol, Santiago of the Seas, Blue's Clues & You!, and Bubble Guppies.

"Nickmas" will also bring the long-awaited premiere of Baby Shark's Big Show!, which airs on Friday, Dec. 11 at 12:30 p.m. In the premiere special — based on the incredibly popular YouTube video — Baby Shark and his best friend, William will have to save Fishmas when Santa Jaws goes missing.

But if you prefer the Nickelodeon content from your childhood, there is something for you, too. "Nickmas" will include a holiday themed episode of the rebooted kid's sketch comedy series, All That, in addition to airing two different SpongeBob SquarePants specials. And if you were looking for a serious throwback, Nickelodeon is airing the Rugrats Chanukah episode, which originally premiered on the network in 1996, on Thursday Dec. 10 at 10 p.m.

You can find the full "Nickmas" lineup here.

Nick won't be the only place where you can catch this content. You can also head over to the Nick and Nick Jr. apps and websites to watch more holiday-themed shorts and episodes.