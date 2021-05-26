North West Just Casually Called Out Her Mom After Saying She Listens To Olivia Rodrigo

Kim Kardashian just learned one of the most frustrating parenting lessons out there. As kids get older, they just love to call you out on stuff. They stop thinking you’re cool and boy, do they love to make sure you know they don’t think you’re cool. Enter her 7-year-old daughter North, who called her out when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she was a big Olivia Rodrigo fan.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a little appreciation post for Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song “Drivers License” along with a bunch of swag Rodrigo had sent the mom of four ahead of her album release.

“You know how much I love ‘Drivers License,’” Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. Then, in the background, her oldest daughter North can be heard saying, “You never listen to it.” Her mom, being a good sport, laughed and said, “Yes I do. I listen to it all the time.” Then she reached out for back-up from her 5-year-old son Saint. “Saint, don’t we listen to it all the time when we’re driving?” Kardashian said.

This is parenting, folks. When one kid calls you out, you have to reach out to another one for back-up.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North called her out. Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Fortunately, Saint did back his mom up, quietly saying “Yeah” when his mom asked him, “Saint, say it louder for the people to hear.”

Kardashian, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, is really taking this new stage of parenting oldest daughter North in stride. Rolling with the bad (getting called out as false for saying she listens to a song) and embracing the good. Like North’s recent foray into Bob Ross-level painting, for instance. Her daughter is growing into a talented, opinionated human in her own right. And what else can a busy mom of four do but laugh when her daughter serves a little lighthearted sass?