Oliver Hudson Explains Why He Had Childhood “Trauma” From His Mom Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson opened up about how he’s looking back at his childhood and trying to unravel some of his “trauma.” In a recent episode of his Sibling Revelry podcast, Goldie Hawn’s oldest son talked about his journey to understand the way he saw his childhood, and the role his parents played in shaping the father he has become. And he realized that so much comes back to his mom.

Hudson spoke to Olympic skier Bode Miller on Sibling Revelry, which he hosts with sister Kate Hudson, about a course he had taken to help unpack familial patterns called The Hoffman Process. “My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time,” the dad of three shared.

Hudson explained that he had taken the course in an effort to deal with his relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson, and was surprised to find that his mother was the person who continued to come up in his thoughts. “I felt unprotected at times,” he said. “She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like.”

He went on to give his mother credit, admitting that the actress was just “living her life and she was an amazing mother.” Hudson, who was speaking to Miller alongside his wife Erinn Bartlett, acknowledged that his feelings about his mom were based on “my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there and she just wasn’t sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there.”

Hudson, who shares 16-year-old son Wilder, 13-year-old son Bodhi, and 10-year-old daughter Rio with wife Bartlett, is doing his best to try to come to terms with his relationship with his father now. Especially once he realized that his parents were simply repeating patterns in their own lives. “The forgiveness of my father was huge because his dad left him when he was 5 years old,” he explained. “My dad didn’t do that exactly, but he bailed.”

Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983, and in 2021 Hudson gave his “Pa” a shoutout on Instagram for helping to shape the man he has become. “It doesn’t really matter which one of these men is my father. My Pa stepped in when I was 6 and made the man I am today,” he wrote for Father’s Day, adding, “My Dad is half of me and as I get to know him I realize how alike we actually are.”