Kate & Oliver Hudson Pranked A Childhood Friend By Pretending To Be A Family Of Vampires

It is really not surprising that Kate and Oliver Hudson are actors. They grew up in a creative home, raised by mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell, both of whom clearly nurtured their creative impulses. Creative impulses that sometimes went a shade too far. Like when the brother and sister decided to pretend to be a family of vampires, for example. They recently shared their elaborate ruse with Jimmy Kimmel, and the whole story has us wondering if they might owe the child they fooled some sort of compensation or apology. Because they really went for it.

Kate and Oliver Hudson were on Live! with Jimmy Kimmel to promote their podcast Sibling Revelry, and did the thing that most siblings do when they get together — talk about their childhood and the pranks they pulled. One prank involved the two of them convincing another kid that they were an entire family of vampires when they were around 9 and 12 years old.

“We decided to prank one of our brother’s friends and pretend that we were a family of vampires,” Kate said, referring to their younger brother Boston Russell, whose friend was around 11 at the time. And they went all out trying to convince him that they were telling the truth.

“We said we were a family of vampires,” Oliver explained, “so any time he would come over, we would do subtle like [mimics a quiet vampire-type hiss].”

“We went all out,” Kate added. “I’m surprised neither one of us became a production designer. We would completely redo the rooms, we made it really dark and black, we redid our closets so that they were like, these bunks.”

The bunks were meant to give the impression that the family lived in a closet, and Kate once led this poor child into the bunk area to see Oliver feasting on what looked to be flesh but was actually just leftover Chinese food. The poor child was never told the truth, and Oliver was worried “that he might be in an institution somewhere” at this point. We like to think that he figured it out on his own.

Whether or not Kate or Oliver Hudson’s own children will be pulling similar pranks remains to be seen. If they do, we know where they’ve learned it from.