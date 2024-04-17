Olivia Munn Shares How John Mulaney Was A “Hands-On” Dad During Her Cancer Treatment

When Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023, her son Malcolm was just one year old. The cancer diagnosis came as a shock to both her and her partner John Mulaney, particularly as she had gone in for a mammogram just three months earlier and no cancer was detected. This diagnosis, which would lead to a double mastectomy for Munn, saw the Office Party star go in for four surgeries in one year. And it also taught her something about Mulaney as a “hands-on” dad during this harrowing experience.

Munn opened up to People recently about her experience with cancer a year after her initial diagnosis. “You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she told the magazine. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on.”

She did not have to face her cancer head-on alone, fortunately. Comedian John Mulaney, who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with Munn, was there with her every step of the way. “I don’t think he had a moment to himself,” Munn told People about Mulaney. “Between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital — taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily.”

This isn’t the first time Munn has praised Mulaney for his support during her cancer treatment. When she initially went public with her cancer diagnosis last month, she thanked friends and family and especially “John for the nights he spent researching” possible operations and their side effects, as well as “being there before I went into every surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

For his part, Mulaney took to her cancer announcement on Instagram with his own message of gratitude. “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you.”

Munn and Mulaney have been through a lot in their three-year long relationship, between welcoming a baby and going through her breast cancer diagnosis together. They’ve really shown each other who they are and how they show up for one another.