Paddington Bear is heading off on a journey back to the place of his birth in “darkest Peru,” and we get to go along with him in the trailer for Paddington in Peru. What is Paddington Bear, one of the gentlest, kindest bears on the planet to ever love a marmalade sandwich, doing back in Peru? He’s on an adventure, of course. An adventure that might be a bit beyond such a gentle bear if he didn’t have his loved ones coming along for the ride.

In a follow-up to one of the highest-rated movies ever, Paddington 2, the well-dressed bear is back. Voiced yet again by Ben Whishaw as he has been in each of the Paddington movies, but this time he’s leaving jolly old England to go back to Peru, the country of his birth, to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy. The new trailer for Paddington in Peru sees Paddington attempting to have his passport photo taken as he gets distracted by, you guessed it, a marmalade sandwich underneath his hat, before heading off to Peru with the Brown family who adopted him, played by Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Samuel Joslin, and Madeleine Harris.

When Paddington and the Browns arrive in Peru to visit Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears, they are told by the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) that Aunt Lucy has gone off into the Amazon. Paddington decides to head off into the Amazon with a charming boat captain (Antonio Banderas) to find his Aunt Lucy and of course the Browns join him. Because, as Mrs. Brown says, “we all wanted a holiday to remember.” And traipsing through the Amazon with a delicate bear like Paddington should certainly provide that.

The Reverend Mother, however, decides to stay behind. “I have faith that you will survive,” she tells the family while crossing her fingers and looking less than sure.

The third movie in the popular Paddington franchise, Paddington in Peru is based on the books written by Michael Bond. Several actors have returned for the new film including Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber, and Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

Paddington in Peru will be in theaters across the country on Jan. 17, 2025, but if you can’t wait until then just hop on a plane and go to England because it premieres there on Nov. 8, 2024. Why not have a little adventure? It’s what Paddington himself would do.