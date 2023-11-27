Paris Hilton has had a truly transformative year in 2023. She welcomed baby boy Phoenix via surrogate back in January with husband Carter Reum, and now she’s closing out the year with another important addition. A baby girl named London, who has inspired the family to celebrate a “pink Christmas” this year.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Hilton surprised everyone by announcing that she had welcomed a second baby, a little girl she and husband Reum named London. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton captioned a photo on Instagram of a pink infant’s outfit with the name “London” written across the top. Along with a pair of hot pink heart-shaped sunglasses for a baby, and you know this little girl is going to be all kinds of stylish.

Hilton then went on over to TikTok to share a video with baby boy Phoenix, who she is holding up and saying for him, “I’m a big brother” as he smiles and Reum cheers for the two of them.

“Celebrating Phoenix the ‘Big Brother’ on #Thanksgiving,” she wrote in the caption, although it’s safe to say that little Phoenix, who is not yet a year old, might not quite get the concept. His two older cousins, however, were super excited about it. Hilton shared a video of her niece and nephew on TikTok, where she asked them if they were excited to have a new cousin. Of course they were, perhaps especially after they had a look at the family’s pink Christmas in honor of baby London.

Even little Phoenix looked pretty excited about that. Especially seeing the pink Christmas tree close up.

Hilton did not provide a photo of her new baby or any details about her, beyond commenting on a TikTok video that her “princess has arrived.” It does seem fairly likely that London was born via surrogate like her older brother, as Hilton told Glamour UK earlier this year that childbirth terrified her. “When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well,” she told the publication. “But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

Now she has a family, with matching names to boot. Paris, Phoenix, and London. Carter Reum might need to change his to something like Rome just to fit in.