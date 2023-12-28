Paris Hilton’s “little bunny” is on the move — almost. One month after announcing the arrival of her second child, daughter London Marilyn Hilton Reum with husband Carter Reum, Hilton posted a video on her TikTok of her baby girl getting in some tummy time, wearing the most adorable pink outfit. Would you expect anything else?

In the TikTok video, London, dressed in a tiny pink sweat suit with a cute bunny face stitched on the bum, is laying on her tummy and lifting her head up as she lets out some adorable baby grunts. “Tummy time,” the Paris In Love star says from behind the camera. The mom of two, who welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate last January, called her daughter “my little bunny” in the caption and said she’s “so in love with my baby girl London.”

Hilton’s followers on TikTok quickly took to the comment section of the video to gush over little London. “Awe she’s gonna be strong chasing after big brother. So sweet,” one commented, while another added, “BABY SQUEAKS!! She is a tummy time champ!” Another follower said, “Oh the tummy time struggle squeaks. She’s working so hard to be strong like her mommy.” And one more wrote, “Her whittle noises. I love her.”

Between London’s tummy time, her son Phoenix’s first trip to Disneyland, and getting the whole family dressed up in matching Christmas pajamas, Hilton is very much in her “Mom Era,” as she told Romper earlier this month. “I’m in my Mom Era,” Hilton said in a December interview. “This is my best era yet.”

Hilton also told Romper that she “always imagined” she’d have a daughter. “I always imagined my mini-me, putting her in little dresses and all the mommy-and-me things we could do together,” she said. “Just having my little best friend.” She added that she believes Phoenix is “going to be the protective big brother” over little London.

Indeed, back in November, Hilton told People that she feels “complete” as a mom of two. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl,” she told the magazine.

“Sliving” surely has a new and deeper meaning for Hilton these days. She’s fully in her “Mom Era” and little bunny bestie will be crawling and chasing after her big brother before we know it.