During a recent interview on the podcast The Trend Reporter with Mara Schiavocampo, socialite and media personality Paris Hilton revealed she has started IVF treatments with her boyfriend Carter Reum so they can have twins, and the couple has already started thinking about baby names.

Hilton and Reum, a successful businessman, have been together since November 2019, but have actually known each other for 15 years. As Hilton told People in 2020, the two reconnected through family over the holidays. "I’ve known him for 15 years," she told the magazine. "Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving, and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing."

Hilton — who is an aunt to two little girls through her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild — told Schiavocampo during her interview on The Trend Reporter, that she feels certain Reum is "the one," and she's "ready to move on to the next step of her life." Starting a family. And she's very specific about what that family will look like.

When Schiavocampo asked her how many kids she and Reum might want, she said, "We want to have twins first.... twins that are a boy and a girl." The podcast host noted that "it's kinda hard to plan" twins, but Hilton said, "We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like."

Paris Hilton is working on a tailor-made family with boy and girl twins through IVF.

Hilton also shared that her longtime friend Kim Kardashian-West, who used a gestational carrier for her two youngest children after suffering from preeclampsia and placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, helped her decide to go with IVF and even introduced Hilton to her doctor. "Kim is actually the one who told me about that [picking twins], I didn't even know anything about it. I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor," Hilton said during the podcast.

While Hilton, who did not disclose whether or not she's struggled with fertility issues herself, said she found the egg extraction "tough," she recommended it to other women if only to be able to customize their pregnancy. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” she said.

"I think it's something that most women should do just to have and then you can pick if you want boys or girls... just because I really want to have twins that are a boy and a girl. So the only way to 100% get that is by making it happen that way," Hilton added.

Fraternal twins can happen during IVF treatment, according to Piedmont Healthcare, if the doctor puts back "two embryos and each embryo takes." Sex selection is also possible through IVF embryos, according to Dallas IVF. The cost of IVF, however, is expensive, ranging anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 for one cycle, making it prohibitive for many hopeful parents across the U.S.

There has been some backlash from parents on social media over Hilton's comments about IVF and sex selection. One mom who has been struggling with IVF tweeted, "As someone who just lost our first IVF baby and trying to get ready emotionally and financially for another round to have a chance for our miracle rainbow baby this makes be sick to my stomach. This isn’t a way to pick your babies that your want. She has no damn idea."

Another tweeted that they was "appalled" by Hilton's comments. "Having family experience with IVF and the pain of infertility, I am appalled at someone who treats IVF like a shopping experience."

One more person pointed out the difference in IVF experiences for a person of privilege. "Her reasoning here is awful. Some of us suffer through this by necessity and she 'wants twins.'"

As Hilton has shared what she envisions for her future family, it's clear she has a strong desire to have children. As she told Schiavocampo, "I honestly believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life."