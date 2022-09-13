The cast of Abbott Elementary dressed up nicer than school picture day at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where they rocked the red carpet with sparkling hair, fabulous thigh slits, and bold colors that are totally glamorous. Seeing your teacher outside of school always feels a little strange, but these talented actors looked just as comfortable at the Emmys as they do in the classroom — and they definitely commanded more attention than they get at school, too!

Brunson, who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Writer of a Comedy Series, opened up about choosing an outfit that made her feel special for tonight’s awards.

"I really wanted something that made me feel va-va-voom, but also respectful," Brunson told host Laverne Cox during E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, per People. "I feel like I kind of have to do three jobs at once, actress, producer and writer, so it can be hard to find something that makes me comfortable being all three but also wearing something that makes me feel good and sexy and proud."

All in all, the cast of Abbott Elementary won three out of the seven Emmys they were nominated for: casting director Wendy O’Brien won Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Brunson won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Check out the amazing looks from the cast below!

Brunson (Janine Teagues) wore a stunning brown Dolce & Gabbana dress with a sparkly bodice and up-to-her-hip thigh slit.

Quinta Brunson won an Emmy Award for Writing for a Comedy Series. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Ralph (Barbara Howard) wore a black Brandon Blackwood dress with a thigh-slit. She also had dazzling jewels in her hair and on her face.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams (Gregory) wore a blue pinstriped jacket with flared black pants.

Tyler James Williams was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti) wore a green Brandon Blackwood ballgown with a gold clutch purse.

Lisa Ann Walter wore a stunning green ball gown on the red carpet. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill) wore all black with a bowtie.

Chris Perfetti stars as Jacob Hill in Abbott Elementary. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis also wore a black tux with a bowtie.

William Stanford Davis stars as Mr. Johnson in Abbott Elementary Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These pictures are definitely fridge-worthy!