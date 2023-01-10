Prince Harry and Prince William have a rich, complicated history as “the heir and the spare.” Two brothers growing up under the watchful eye of the world, growing up from the ages of 12 and 15 years old respectively without their beloved mother, it has formed them both. In ways both obvious and subtle. But regardless of their struggles, their fighting, their difficult history, there have been plenty of times when Prince William and Prince Harry have so clearly been the very best of friends.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex are just under three years apart in age, after all. And certainly their mother Princess Diana appeared to be fairly dedicated to encouraging the two brothers to be close. To lean on each other. Both princes attended Eton as teenagers, spent summers fishing and hunting with their father King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and Christmas holidays at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth. Both men are athletic, dedicated to their different charitable organizations, loving fathers, husbands.

But, as clearly evidenced by Prince Harry’s recent memoir Spare, in many ways they are more each other’s brothers than anything else. Which has often made for a beautiful friendship.

Head & Shoulders Above The Heir Prince Harry and Prince William playing around. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images In 1985, 3-year-old Prince William happily shouldered the burden of his baby brother Prince Harry as their dad King Charles sat behind them both. How sweet is that?

Carrying On Prince Harry and Prince William hanging with their parents. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images In 1986, Princess Diana gave Prince William a piggyback ride while Prince Harry clung to his dad at their country home of Highgrove Estate.

The Wind In Their Hair Prince William and Prince Harry at Highgrove Estate. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Princess Diana played with her two sweet boys on a windy day at Highgrove Estate in 1986.

Horsing Around Prince Harry and Prince William playing with Princess Diana. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William was riding high on his pony named Smokey at Highgrove in 1986 while Prince Harry got ready for his turn.

Off To School Prince William accompanied Prince Harry to school. David Levenson/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince William looked to be prodding his little brother on his way to nursery school in 1987. Or teasing him, it’s tough to tell.

Princes At Play Prince Harry and Prince William played at being firefighters. Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In 1988, the two young princes played on a retro fire engine with their cousin Peter Phillips while their grandmother Queen Elizabeth and mom Princess Diana looked on.

Fancy Pants (& Shorts) Prince William and Prince Harry were all dressed up. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry got all dressed up at Kensington Palace in 1988 in matching blazers, with one in pants and one in red shorts. It was a real look.

Bicycles Built For 2 Prince William and Prince Harry joined their parents on a cycling holiday. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images A 1989 family holiday on the Scilly Islands saw the whole gang out for a bike ride, casual apart from King Charles in a full-on suit.

Lining Up For Kisses From Dad Prince Harry and Prince William get a kiss from dad. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry lined up for a kiss on the head from their dad at a polo match in 1990.

A Line In The Sand Prince Harry and Prince William playing in the sand. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images During a relaxed holiday on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, Prince Harry and Prince William helped to bury their mom Princess Diana in the sand.

Sunglasses All Around Prince William and Prince Harry joined their mom on a ski holiday. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William loved a ski holiday with their mom and looked cool on a ski lift in Switzerland in 1991.

Loving Cousins Prince William and Prince Harry joined their cousins on a ski trip. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images In 1995 Prince Harry and Prince William acted the proud older cousins with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice on a ski trip.

A Day At Thorpe Park Prince William and Prince Harry at Thorpe Park in 1992. Bob Collier/Sygma/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry joined their mom in 1992 for a full day of theme park fun and obviously made the most of it.

The Hills Are Alive Prince Harry and Prince William laugh with their dad. John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images With the sound of Prince Harry and Prince William’s laughter during a 2000 ski holiday with King Charles in Switzerland.

Always Competing Prince Harry and Prince William love to compete. Barry Batchelor - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince William and Prince William always seem happy to compete against each other, as they did at a charity polo match in 2002.

All The Guys Playing Polo Prince Harry played polo with his father and brother. -/AFP/Getty Images King Charles was joined by both of his sons at a polo match in 2003, and the three men could not have looked happier.

At The Wedding Prince Harry and Prince William always seemed so bonded. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images At a wedding in 2004 with their grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the two young princes looked like the life of the party.

Always Up For Adventure Prince Harry and Prince William have fun together. JON HRUSA/AFP/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry prove they’re always up for an adventure in 2008.

Military Men Prince William and Prince Harry in the military. Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry both looked happy to be serving their time in the military in 2009.

Taking On A Snake Together Prince Harry and Prince William pose with a snake. Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The two brothers found themselves wound up by a boa constrictor at a zoo in the Berkshires in 2010, but seemed fairly unconcerned.

Prince Harry and Prince William might be going through a blip at the moment, but they might want to remember all of those years of good fun enjoyed in each other’s company. Their shared history, for better or for worse.