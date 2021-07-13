Entertainment

Diana Princess Of Wales, Prince William & Prince Harry Visit The 'Thorpe Park' Amusement Park.
Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images

Photos Of The Royals Laughing & Just Having A Jolly Good Time

They’re just like us!

by Jen McGuire and Awo Jama

Sure, they might have reputations for having the quintessential British stiff upper lip and all that, but these photos of the royals laughing are proof that they know how to cut loose and have a good time. In fact, the royals seem to have a tendency to marry people who make them laugh, so if you're hoping to marry a prince or princess you might want to work on cultivating that funny bone just in case.

Certain members of the royal family are better known for their easy sense of humor than others. Prince Harry, although no longer a senior member of the royal family, certainly comes to mind. As does his older brother Prince William, which bodes well for the monarchy since he is second in line for the throne. The two sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana appear to have come by their love of laughter naturally, if these pictures offer any insight.

Prince Charles in particular seems to be always laughing or just about to laugh. Even Queen Elizabeth herself seems to believe in the old adage that laughter is the best medicine. (She is the longest reigning British monarch in history, so there has to be something to it.)

The Queen Of Giggles

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course Queen Elizabeth was in high spirits at the 2018 Royal Windsor Horse Show; she is a horse-lover from way back.

Still Laughing After All These Years

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

When 98-year-old Prince Philip attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019, he proved that a good sense of humor is the key to longevity.

Anne With The Laughing Face

PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

She might be the Princess Royal, but even as a little girl Princess Anne didn't seem to take things too seriously. Look at her happy little face as she travels with her mother Queen Elizabeth and brother Prince Charles to their Sandringham Estate for Christmas.

Laughter Is Infectious

Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

In 1952, Princess Anne was already making her big brother laugh at their Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Setting The Gold Standard

TIM CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images

The Queen Mother really set the gold standard for enjoying herself with Prince Charles as the two of them watched a parade in honor of her 100th birthday in 2000.

Once Upon A Time...

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

In 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were on their honeymoon cruising the Mediterranean Sea. He was making her laugh. Life was good.

Still Going Strong

David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth looked relaxed and happy during a visit to Tuvalu in the South Pacific in 1982.

Happiest With Her Boys

Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images

During a visit to Thorpe Amusement Park in 1993, Princess Diana joined her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on a log ride, got wet, and laughed through it all.

That New Mom Laugh

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Princess Diana looked to be pretty entertained by baby boy Prince William at Kensington Palace in 1983.

The Couple Who Travels Together...

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

In 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles shared a laugh while visiting a new play park in Scotland. From the looks of things, a good time was had by all.

Kids Say The Darndest Things

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

At the annual Trooping the Colour in 1988, Princess Diana enjoyed a laugh with the kids including little Prince Harry.

What Was On That Phone?

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Invictus Games in London in 2014, Prince William was clearly up to some funny business with his phone. And Prince Charles could not control his laughter.

That Brotherly Bond

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry laughed it up with Kate Middleton and Prince William at a Buckingham Palace party in 2017.

I Think She Likes Him

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By 2019, Kate Middleton had three children with her husband Prince William and they had been married for eight years. But at the King's Cup Regatta, he was still making her laugh.

He Just Kissed Claudia Schiffer

Matthew Fearn - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In 2002, Prince William was giggling on the polo field after supermodel Claudia Schiffer kissed him on the cheek.

The Best Laugher

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Enjoy this picture of Prince Harry laughing at the 2018 Invictus Games as proof that he really, really loves to have a good time.

The Laugh Olympics

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton laughing at the 2012 Olympics in London is making me nostalgic.

A New Laughing Face

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was a new member of the royal family when she and the queen shared a laugh in June, 2018.

A Private Chuckle

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Newly dating and sharing private chuckles at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada; what a year 2017 was for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Cue The Funny Kid In Sunglasses

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2019, Kate Middleton was laughing it up over Prince Louis wearing sunglasses during his dad Prince William's polo match.

The Littlest Laugher

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2015, Prince George watched the Trooping The Colour from inside Buckingham Palace and seemed to get a real kick out of it.

So Excited She's Giggling

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

At Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017, little Princess Charlotte was truly a giggling bridesmaid. Kate Middleton was having a pretty good laugh herself.

Archie Steals The Show

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

During their 2019 African tour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced baby Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the little boy stole the show.

Prince Louis, The Royal Ham

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Louis looked to be hamming it up for his aunt Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie in 2019. It's the sunglasses that do it.

Soft Smiles All Around

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales flashed her signature heavenly grin on a trip to Kelowna, British Columbia in 1986.

Sporting a Smile

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Charles gave the cameras a cheeky smile in the middle of a polo game in 1977.

A-OK

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No need for worry — the Duke of Sussex reassured cameras that he was all good by shyly holding up a thumbs-up sign at the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2014.

Keeping It Together

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge fought back laughter during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care in May 2021.

Sun-Kissed Smile

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Outfitted in a floral scarf, Princess Anne delivered a slight smile while working with the Save The Children Fund in Upper Volta, West Africa in 1984.

Not A Frown In Sight

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was all smiles in Scotland at a museum opening.

Full Of Glee

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Prince Philip appeared joyful on a visit to the Thuchi-Nkubu roadbuilding project in Nairobi, Kenya in 1983.

Sunshine On A Rainy Day

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge was glowing as usual while attending the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace in June 2021.

Happy As Can Be

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan Markle looked cheery while attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

Diana Dazzles

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Diana flashed a grin while visiting Vienna in 1986.

Brothers Being Brothers

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William shared a laugh while guests at the wedding of Edward van Cutsem and Lady Tamara Grosvenor in 2004.

One Happy Family

-/AFP/Getty Images

A young Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, and Prince Charles showed off their photogenic side in this 1951 family portrait.

A Queen Takes No Days Off

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The heat didn’t seem to bring down Queen Elizabeth’s mood during 2021’s G7 summit.

Fun At The Movies

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A screening of Disney’s ‘Cruella’ for Scottish NHS workers brought smiles to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s faces in May 2021.

Red Carpet Ready

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex seemed to be having a ball at the European Premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in 2019.