Photos Of The Royals Laughing & Just Having A Jolly Good Time

Sure, they might have reputations for having the quintessential British stiff upper lip and all that, but these photos of the royals laughing are proof that they know how to cut loose and have a good time. In fact, the royals seem to have a tendency to marry people who make them laugh, so if you're hoping to marry a prince or princess you might want to work on cultivating that funny bone just in case.

Certain members of the royal family are better known for their easy sense of humor than others. Prince Harry, although no longer a senior member of the royal family, certainly comes to mind. As does his older brother Prince William, which bodes well for the monarchy since he is second in line for the throne. The two sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana appear to have come by their love of laughter naturally, if these pictures offer any insight.

Prince Charles in particular seems to be always laughing or just about to laugh. Even Queen Elizabeth herself seems to believe in the old adage that laughter is the best medicine. (She is the longest reigning British monarch in history, so there has to be something to it.)

The Queen Of Giggles Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course Queen Elizabeth was in high spirits at the 2018 Royal Windsor Horse Show; she is a horse-lover from way back.

Still Laughing After All These Years Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images When 98-year-old Prince Philip attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019, he proved that a good sense of humor is the key to longevity.

Anne With The Laughing Face PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images She might be the Princess Royal, but even as a little girl Princess Anne didn't seem to take things too seriously. Look at her happy little face as she travels with her mother Queen Elizabeth and brother Prince Charles to their Sandringham Estate for Christmas.

Laughter Is Infectious Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images In 1952, Princess Anne was already making her big brother laugh at their Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Setting The Gold Standard TIM CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images The Queen Mother really set the gold standard for enjoying herself with Prince Charles as the two of them watched a parade in honor of her 100th birthday in 2000.

Once Upon A Time... Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images In 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were on their honeymoon cruising the Mediterranean Sea. He was making her laugh. Life was good.

Still Going Strong David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth looked relaxed and happy during a visit to Tuvalu in the South Pacific in 1982.

Happiest With Her Boys Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images During a visit to Thorpe Amusement Park in 1993, Princess Diana joined her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on a log ride, got wet, and laughed through it all.

That New Mom Laugh Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Princess Diana looked to be pretty entertained by baby boy Prince William at Kensington Palace in 1983.

The Couple Who Travels Together... Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images In 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles shared a laugh while visiting a new play park in Scotland. From the looks of things, a good time was had by all.

Kids Say The Darndest Things Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images At the annual Trooping the Colour in 1988, Princess Diana enjoyed a laugh with the kids including little Prince Harry.

What Was On That Phone? Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Invictus Games in London in 2014, Prince William was clearly up to some funny business with his phone. And Prince Charles could not control his laughter.

That Brotherly Bond WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry laughed it up with Kate Middleton and Prince William at a Buckingham Palace party in 2017.

I Think She Likes Him Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By 2019, Kate Middleton had three children with her husband Prince William and they had been married for eight years. But at the King's Cup Regatta, he was still making her laugh.

He Just Kissed Claudia Schiffer Matthew Fearn - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In 2002, Prince William was giggling on the polo field after supermodel Claudia Schiffer kissed him on the cheek.

The Best Laugher Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Enjoy this picture of Prince Harry laughing at the 2018 Invictus Games as proof that he really, really loves to have a good time.

The Laugh Olympics Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton laughing at the 2012 Olympics in London is making me nostalgic.

A New Laughing Face Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle was a new member of the royal family when she and the queen shared a laugh in June, 2018.

A Private Chuckle Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Newly dating and sharing private chuckles at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada; what a year 2017 was for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Cue The Funny Kid In Sunglasses Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2019, Kate Middleton was laughing it up over Prince Louis wearing sunglasses during his dad Prince William's polo match.

The Littlest Laugher Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2015, Prince George watched the Trooping The Colour from inside Buckingham Palace and seemed to get a real kick out of it.

So Excited She's Giggling Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017, little Princess Charlotte was truly a giggling bridesmaid. Kate Middleton was having a pretty good laugh herself.

Archie Steals The Show Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During their 2019 African tour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced baby Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the little boy stole the show.

Prince Louis, The Royal Ham Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis looked to be hamming it up for his aunt Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie in 2019. It's the sunglasses that do it.

Soft Smiles All Around Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Princess of Wales flashed her signature heavenly grin on a trip to Kelowna, British Columbia in 1986.

Sporting a Smile Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Charles gave the cameras a cheeky smile in the middle of a polo game in 1977.

A-OK Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No need for worry — the Duke of Sussex reassured cameras that he was all good by shyly holding up a thumbs-up sign at the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2014.

Keeping It Together WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge fought back laughter during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care in May 2021.

Sun-Kissed Smile Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Outfitted in a floral scarf, Princess Anne delivered a slight smile while working with the Save The Children Fund in Upper Volta, West Africa in 1984.

Not A Frown In Sight Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II was all smiles in Scotland at a museum opening.

Full Of Glee Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Philip appeared joyful on a visit to the Thuchi-Nkubu roadbuilding project in Nairobi, Kenya in 1983.

Sunshine On A Rainy Day Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge was glowing as usual while attending the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace in June 2021.

Happy As Can Be Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle looked cheery while attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

Diana Dazzles Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Diana flashed a grin while visiting Vienna in 1986.

Brothers Being Brothers Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William shared a laugh while guests at the wedding of Edward van Cutsem and Lady Tamara Grosvenor in 2004.

One Happy Family -/AFP/Getty Images A young Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, and Prince Charles showed off their photogenic side in this 1951 family portrait.

A Queen Takes No Days Off WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images The heat didn’t seem to bring down Queen Elizabeth’s mood during 2021’s G7 summit.

Fun At The Movies Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A screening of Disney’s ‘Cruella’ for Scottish NHS workers brought smiles to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s faces in May 2021.