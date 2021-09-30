20 Photos Of The Royals Looking Glamorous At Movie Premieres Through The Years

There is exactly one more thing more glamorous than the royal family. And that is the royal family hobnobbing, yes hobnobbing, with celebrities. Bonus points if that hobnobbing happens at a movie premiere. Which it has done more often than you might expect. The dresses, the tuxedos, the long white gloves and updos from photos of royals at movie premieres past. It’s enough to make a gal faint from all of that glamour.

The very first time royals attended a Royal Film Command Performance was in 1946 for the movie A Matter Of Life & Death. King Georve VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth attended with their two little girls, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. Royal Film Performances are actually charity events, hosted by the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund to raise money for people in the film and television industry who have suffered an accident or illness in the United Kingdom.

Since then, members of the royal family have attended several movie premieres to support the industry, and they always really bring it in the fashion department. Although it makes you wonder: Do they got popcorn? A Big Gulp? Are those dresses comfortable for movie watching? We’ll never know.

A Curtsy From Christie Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth wore the full tiara/white opera gloves/sash when she attended the 1966 London premiere of the movie Born Free. She carried a small handbag as well. Wonder if it’s filled with candy.

Liz & Maggie Saying Hi Douglas Miller/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, and Princess Margaret chatting amiably at The Taming Of The Shrew movie premiere in 1967? They’re almost impossible to look at, they are so chic. That tiara.

Going Stag In Her Stole Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images In 1973, Queen Elizabeth went solo to a movie premiere in the West End and wore an embroidered, floor-length dress with long sleeves and a fur stole. Some could say she stole the show.

For Everyone’s Eyes Only Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images She was still Lady Diana when she attended her very first movie premiere in 1981, and it was a James Bond movie no less. For Your Eyes Only, which ended up being incorrect in her case.

Date Night Down Under Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Charles and Princess Diana attended the movie premiere for Burke & Wills while on a royal tour in Melbourne, Australia. Why not get in a date night while out of town?

Backless To The Future Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images In 1985, Princess Diana attended the movie premiere for Back To The Future in a crushed velvet backless dress. Clearly she was the comedian of the royal family.

Hooked On ‘Hook’ Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana brought Prince William and Prince Harry to the premiere of Hook in 1992, and Prince William looks adorably star struck. They’ve even held on to their little programs, I hope they got popcorn.

All The Pretty Women Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images At the 1990 premiere of Steel Magnolias, Princess Diana hung out with young Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts. I wonder if she cried in that movie like everyone else.

Babs & Di Together At Last Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Barbara Streisand met Princess Diana at the 1992 premiere of her movie Prince Of Tides. I don’t even know what to say about the star power in that room. Nick Nolte was there too.

Going Green For ‘The Grinch’ PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth wore a mint green lace dress to the premiere of The Grinch in 2000. I’m sorry but that is very subtle humor. Jim Carrey, take note.

2 Queens & A Bond Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth looks genuinely pleased to chat with Dame Judi Dench at the 2006 premiere of Casino Royale. I wonder if it got awkward discussing Dench’s own Oscar-winning portrayal of Her Majesty’s ancestor.

Young Royals With Bare Shoulders Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice joined their mom Sarah Ferguson at the 2009 premiere of Young Victoria. Things got a bit more casual here.

Camilla In Wonderland Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Charles attended the 2010 premiere of Alice In Wonderland with Camilla Parker-Bowles. He matched his pocket square to her navy dress, which was a nice touch.

Shiny Happy People Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The newly married Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the movie premiere for War Horse in 2012, and Kate Middleton really stuck to her lacy, long-sleeved look from her 2011 wedding. Also Prince William really knows how to wear a tuxedo.

Walking The Walk BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton walked the red carpet for the 2013 Nelson Mandela biopic The Long Walk To Freedom. And they looked truly majestic.

If They’re Still Looking For A New Bond... Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Look no further than either Prince Harry or Prince William at the 2015 premiere of the 007 movie Spectre. The two men looked amazing in their tuxedos, and of course Kate Middleton was a vision in a long flowy blue dress.

Brothers Geeking Out Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry attended the 2017 premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and this is the most glorious nerdy thing ever.

Dances With Bears Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William couldn’t get enough of pregnant Kate Middleton dancing with Paddington at the Paddington Bear movie launch in 2017. And neither could we.

Date Night With Bey NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a new parent date night at the 2019 premiere of Lion King, and naturally they spent time communing with mega-stars like Queen Bey herself.