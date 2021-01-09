If you ever feel like you need a bit of a glamour break from your everyday life, here are a whole bunch of glamorous photos of royals dancing to scroll on through. There is something about the spectacle of seeing a member of the British monarchy cutting a rug that is at once fabulous and vulnerable. Dignified and groovy. Marvelous and hilarious. It's truly just a dearth of all the emotions, and I'm going to go out on a limb here to say that the royal family might really have some moves. Except, of course, when they don't (looking at you, Prince William).

Catching the royals in an unguarded moment is a rare feat, even in the 21st century when literally everyone surrounding them has a camera and can snap a picture of them at any moment. Despite the constant threat of candid snapshots, the royals have really head it together for the most part. There aren't too many photos of them doing regular people things like sneezing or yawning or falling asleep during a church service after the birth of their third child. Wait, that last one actually happened to Prince William after the birth of his now 2-year-old son Prince Louis.

Because these candid moments are rare, seeing royals dancing and laughing like regular folk is a real treat. Get ready to enjoy.

The Look Of Love Queen Elizabeth dancing with Prince Philip. Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth only had eyes for her husband Prince Philip when the two danced in Malta in 1967.

Palace Hoe-Down, Anyone? Queen Elizabeth dancing at a barn dance. Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images During a visit to Canada in 1951, Queen Elizabeth (who was then still Princess Elizabeth) fully cut a rug at a barn dance in Ottawa. Remember that the next time she seems fancy.

The Nutcracker Princess Princess Margaret dancing with Rudolph Nureyev. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In 1977, Princess Margaret had no problem keeping up with professional dancer Rudolf Nureyev.

What Happens In Rio Prince Charles trying the samba in Brazil. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 1978, Prince Charles was arguably one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet. And he proved himself useful with his slick moves in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with a samba dancer.

Setting The Barre High The Queen Mother looked like she loved dancing. Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Getty Images Just look at the Queen Mother dancing in 1958 at London University. She is having the time of her life and everyone else's life as well.

A Pro Enters The Scene Princess Diana was a lovely dancer. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images When Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, she really took royal dancing to a whole new level. Including this lovely dance with her husband in Australia in 1988.

A Fairy Tale Tour Princess Diana dances with Prince Charles. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Australia seems to bring out the romance in Prince Charles and Princess Diana; they took to the dance floor in Sydney in 1982 on their first tour and looked fabulous.

Dance Fever Princess Diana dances with John Travolta. Tim Graham/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Princess Diana danced with John Travolta at the White House in 1985 and they really took over the dance floor. Even President Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan couldn't keep their eyes off them.

Australia Is For Dancers? Princess Diana dances with Prince Charles. Tim Graham/Corbis Historical/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales really love to hit the old dance floor whenever they are in Australia, and this time around it was in Melbourne in 1985 with Princess Diana wearing an emerald choker as a headband.

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Tree Prince William likes to dance like his mom. LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images Prince William proved he has his mom's genes in him when he got groovy during a tribute to her in 2007 at Wembley Stadium. Admittedly, he was slightly more informal than his mom... sign of the times to come?

Ballet Class Crasher Prince Harry dances with little kids at the YMCA. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry joined a ballet class for little kids at the YMCA in 2019 and, let's face it, struggled to keep his balance. But I suspect it was all to make the kids laugh.

The Picture Of Elegance Kate Middleton danced in 2012. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When newly married Kate Middleton danced with locals in Tuvalu in 2012, she looked like a natural.

Getting Funky Prince William dances in 2012. AFP/AFP/Getty Images Prince William, on the other hand, took it to funky town.

Letting Loose In Africa Prince Harry knows how to groove. Ian Vogler - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Harry proved his older brother isn't the only groovy guy in the family when he danced in Cape Town, South Africa in 2019 on a tour with his wife Meghan Markle and their baby boy Archie.

The Natural Meghan Markle dances in 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle looked arguably more at ease dancing in Cape Town in 2019 than she at any other point during her time as a royal. That's what dancing can do for a person.

The Cutest Partner Ever Kate Middleton dances with Paddington Bear. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images In 2017, Kate Middleton enjoyed an impromptu dance with Paddington Bear, while Prince William and Prince Harry looked on in adoration.

All The Princes Dancing Prince Harry and Prince William dancing in 2010. Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William danced with Prince Seeiso in Lesotho, Africa in 2010 at an event to raise awareness for HIV.

Going The Traditional Route Camilla Parker-Bowles dancing in Greece. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Camilla Parker-Bowles took part in a traditional dance in Crete, Greece in 2018 and looked like a rom-com dream in her linen outfit.

What Were They Talking About? Princess Diana dances with Phil Donahue. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images One of the great things about dancing cheek-to-cheek is the ability to have a private conversation, like the one Princess Diana looked like she was enjoying with talk show host Phil Donahue on the dance floor in Chicago in 1996.