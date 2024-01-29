Just A Bunch Of Photos Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Family Celebrating The Chiefs

When the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, you know Travis Kelce had one heck of a cheering squad there to congratulate him. His girlfriend Taylor Swift was there, of course, along with her usual array of pals. But this time around, those pals included the entire Kelce clan. And it looks like everyone is becoming one big happy family.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl again in February, thanks to a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. This time around, the Chiefs will be facing the San Francisco 49ers after defeating Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles last year in the matchup that was dubbed the “Kelce Bowl.” Which means that Jason Kelce has plenty of time to cheer his brother on in from the stands, a new phenomenon that has proven to be wildly entertaining. Like when he ripped his shirt off to celebrate Travis’ incredibly important touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last week, much to his wife Kylie Kelce’s dismay after she warned him to be on his “best behavior” around Taylor Swift.

All’s well that ends well, however, because Swift looked happy enough to be hanging out at an after party with her beau’s big brother, not to mention parents Ed and Donna Kelce, in an Instagram Story post shared by her friend Keleigh Teller.

Kylie Kelce was also on hand at the after party, wearing red to support her brother-in-law alongside Swift.

Of course, the real man of the hour was Travis Kelce, who looked ecstatic to see his girlfriend on the field when she rushed out to congratulate him. One tweet even caught Kelce calling Swift “sweetie,” which we really loved.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

One of the sweetest moment on the field was actually shared between brothers, with Jason Kelce hugging his younger brother and looking so proud of him. Wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hat and, surprisingly, a shirt.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kara Durrette/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Of course, Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift were joined by Ed and Donna Kelce, who have been loyal supporters of both of their sons’ football careers. And this time around, they don’t have to worry about dividing their cheers. They’re all for Travis this time, with his girlfriend Taylor Swift at their side.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This year’s Super Bowl should be just as exciting on the sidelines as it is on the field, with the whole Kelce clan and Taylor Swift there to support Travis Kelce. And he couldn’t look happier if he tried.